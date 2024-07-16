Aehr Test Systems: Aehr Receives $12.7 Million in Orders for FOX WaferPak Full Wafer Contactors to Support Production of Silicon Carbide Power Devices for Electric Vehicles

FREMONT, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2024 / Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR), a worldwide supplier of semiconductor test and burn-in equipment, today announced it has received $12.7 million in orders from one of its silicon carbide test and burn-in customers for multiple sets of WaferPak full wafer Contactors to be used for production needs for wafer level burn-in and screening of silicon carbide power semiconductors for the electric vehicle market. These WaferPaks are expected to be delivered over the next three months.

Gayn Erickson, President and CEO of Aehr Test Systems, commented, "We are excited about our continued partnership with this customer and to receive these orders to help them meet their needs for wafer level burn-in and screening of new device designs. Our proprietary WaferPak Contactors are unique to each end customer's device design and grow with the number of device designs and capacity needed for volume production of those devices. As these orders illustrate, as our customers win new designs from their customers or change device designs, wafer patterns or sizes, Aehr secures orders for new WaferPak Contactors to fulfill these design changes. We continue to be very enthusiastic about and actively engaged in the silicon carbide market for electric vehicles, which remains an enormous opportunity for Aehr, and are seeing more and more auto suppliers that are committed to silicon carbide in their electric vehicles."

FOX WaferPak Contactors are used in conjunction with the company's FOX-NP and FOX-XP wafer level test and burn-in systems to contact 100% of the die on a wafer up to several thousand devices at a time. These proprietary WaferPak designs are specific to a customer's application as well as die layout and unique electrical contact pads. Aehr's FOX systems and WaferPaks are currently being used on wafer sizes ranging from 4", 6", 8" and 12" wafers and can be configured for a wide range of device applications.

The FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems and proprietary WaferPaks are capable of functional test and burn-in/cycling of silicon carbide and gallium nitride power semiconductors, silicon photonics integrated circuits as well as other optical devices, 2D and 3D sensors, flash memories, magnetic sensors, microcontrollers, and other leading-edge ICs in either wafer form factor before they are assembled into single or multi-die stacked packages, or in singulated die or module form factor.

About Aehr Test Systems

Headquartered in Fremont, California, Aehr Test Systems is a leading provider of test solutions for testing, burning-in, and stabilizing semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and has installed thousands of systems worldwide. Increasing quality, reliability, safety, and security needs of semiconductors used across multiple applications, including electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar and wind power, computing, data and telecommunications infrastructure, and solid-state memory and storage, are driving additional test requirements, incremental capacity needs, and new opportunities for Aehr Test products and solutions. Aehr has developed and introduced several innovative products including the FOX-P families of test and burn-in systems and FOX WaferPak Aligner, FOX WaferPak Contactor, FOX DiePak® Carrier and FOX DiePak Loader. The FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize a wide range of devices such as leading-edge silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets, and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices. The FOX-CP system is a low-cost single-wafer compact test solution for logic, memory and photonic devices and the newest addition to the FOX-P product family. The FOX WaferPak Contactor contains a unique full wafer contactor capable of testing wafers up to 300mm that enables IC manufacturers to perform test, burn-in, and stabilization of full wafers on the FOX-P systems. The FOX DiePak Carrier allows testing, burning in, and stabilization of singulated bare die and modules up to 1024 devices in parallel per DiePak on the FOX-NP and FOX-XP systems up to nine DiePaks at a time. For more information, please visit Aehr Test Systems' website at www.aehr.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or Aehr's future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "going to," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue," or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern Aehr's expectations, strategy, priorities, plans, or intentions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, future requirements and orders of Aehr's new and existing customers; bookings and revenue forecasted for proprietary WaferPak and DiePak consumables, as well as the ability to generate bookings and revenue from application of Aehr's solutions in emerging markets; Aehr's ability to receive orders and generate revenue in the future, as well as Aehr's beliefs regarding the factors impacting the foregoing; preliminary financial guidance for the full fiscal year 2024; and expectations related to long-term demand for Aehr's products, the attractiveness of key markets and the ability for AEHR to successfully enter new markets. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in Aehr's recent Form 10-K, 10-Q and other reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Aehr disclaims any obligation to update information contained in any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

