A recent review found that toxigenic fungi/mold/yeast were found in many of the supplements tested.1 This same review found that heavy metal contamination in 5% of products exceeded safety limitations, with no mechanism for removing them from the market. Of even greater concern, a recent sampling of 26 commonly used prenatal vitamins, including one prescription brand, found that 40% exceeded the established level of lead toxicity, and toxic elements like aluminum, titanium, thallium, and nickel were detected in every sample.2

P2i, Preconception to Infancy, represents a groundbreaking approach aimed at minimizing exposure to potential toxicants that can impact the health of a pregnancy and an infant. Safe prenatal supplements, like P2i by Kirkman®, can promote the well-being of infants. P2i means this vitamin is free from toxicants identified by leading scientists from around the world as dangerous to the health of mom and baby. Following a solid scientific foundation, P2i by Kirkman offers comprehensive evidence-based guidance that enhances pregnancy outcomes.

P2i by Kirkman prenatal supplement passes very stringent testing protocols for 24 Heavy Metals, 120 environmental contaminants, 9 allergens, Aerobic Microbial Plant Count, Coliforms, E.coli, Listeria, Pseudomonas Aeruginosa, Salmonella, Staphylococcus Aureus, Yeast, and Mold. In addition to being recognized as the Top Supplement Manufacturing Company in 2023 by the Food Business Review, Kirkman has developed the P2i by Kirkman prenatal supplement with the support and guidance of OBYGN's becoming the only Purity-Laboratories-Certified prenatal product in the market.

Lovu Health is a digital wellness platform that provides personalized care needs from pre-pregnancy to post pregnancy by deploying remote monitoring technologies. Currently, participating in four states with rapid expansion planned through the second half of 2024, Lovu matches patients with a personal navigator to support them through their pregnancy by monitoring their data, providing education and connecting them to services such as behavioral health, nutritional guidance and pelvic floor physical therapy. Lovu will share Insight Reports with the patient's provider to help keep them up-to-date between office visits.

P2i by Kirkman will be the only prenatal supplement offered on Lovu's platform because it passes the rigorous testing requirements established by FIGO. Kirkman's partnership with Lovu will elevate the experience for moms through pregnancy and postpartum by offering the best and most highly-vetted products available, while keeping them connected with their clinical delivery system. Co-founder and Chief Health Officer, Dr. Santosh Pandipati shares, "As a maternal-fetal medicine specialist, and now as Chief Health Officer of Lovu, I have dedicated my career to educating patients and clinicians to the harms of climate change and environmental pollution. We often forget our own exposures, starting with what we put into our own bodies. Kirkman has strived to achieve a 'first-in-kind' prenatal vitamin that meets or exceeds FIGO's stringent standards for avoidance of toxic contaminants. For this reason, we are proud to offer the P2i prenatal supplement for patients on the Lovu platform."

Both companies, Kirkman and Lovu, have a focus on women's health, especially during pregnancy. This partnership will help both companies further reach its vision of helping pregnant mothers deliver healthy babies.

"We are very excited about partnering with Lovu because it will further extend our consumer reach where it matters, which is pregnant mothers. Lovu's platform is groundbreaking, and we've very excited about this partnership to help drive positive women's health," said Eric Gripentrog, CEO of Kirkman.

To learn more about P2i by Kirkman, and their certified prenatal supplement, visit their website: https://www.kirkmangroup.com/products/p2i-prenatal-multivitamin-multimineral

About Kirkman

Kirkman has been producing specialty nutritional supplements since 1949. Its goal is to offer the cleanest, most up-to-date, and highest quality dietary supplements for children, adults, and people with dietary sensitivities and special requirements. Kirkman works with leading researchers, doctors, and scientists to develop these products with the best balance of nutrients, in dosages that are easy to administer. The majority of its products are free of the nine ingredients the FDA has identified as major food allergens (milk, eggs, fish, shellfish, tree nuts, peanuts, wheat, soy, and sesame) and are hypoallergenic -- free of the additives such as colorings and flavorings to which many consumers are sensitive. Kirkman takes great pride in being a leading provider of dietary supplements to everyone, including people with dietary sensitivities. Kirkman's unique position to significantly affect the lives of its customers with effective products inspires the company to maintain the highest level of scientific excellence in the research, development, and manufacturing of its supplements.

