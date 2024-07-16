Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 16, 2024) - Sticky Cards and Flowhub's new partnership promises benefits to dispensary retailers and their customers. This collaboration marries Flowhub's robust POS system with Sticky Cards innovative app and SMS free loyalty solution.





Sticky Cards and Flowhub Integrate and Upgrade Cannabis Loyalty.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10679/216724_2478af76d44bbac9_001full.jpg

Solving Cannabis Retailers' Biggest Challenges

Traditional loyalty programs require customers to download an app, leading to low engagement for many reasons. Sticky Cards eliminates this barrier, being the first app-free loyalty experience in the market. Unlike apps, wallet cards never expire, never get offloaded to the cloud, and have a 100% message delivery rate.





Cannabis Messages That Don't Get Blocked.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10679/216724_2478af76d44bbac9_002full.jpg

Cannabis-related SMS content restrictions are another serious hurdle squashed by Sticky Cards unique platform. Previously banned, blocked or flagged cannabis marketing messages via SMS are bypassed through push notifications within the wallet. Opening up new marketing opportunities to retailers that were previously unattainable.

Geo-targeted alerts when customers are 100 meters from a store allow for personalized promotions, and break through to cannabis clients unlike ever before.





Personalize Promos With Geo-Targeted Alerts.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10679/216724_2478af76d44bbac9_003full.jpg

Click to try the customer experience here.

Seamless Integration with Flowhub Now Live

Flowhub, a leader in cannabis retail management, now integrates seamlessly with Sticky Cards as of today. Retailers that use the POS giant can now offer a branded loyalty program that syncs automatically with customer profiles instantly. Customers can add their loyalty card to their Apple and Google wallet in seconds, points are tracked easily, and rewards are always within reach.

Sticky Cards hopes to change the way consumers use loyalty, potentially leading to a shift in customer behaviour, profit and cannabis marketing.

"Loyalty programs are the best way for dispensaries to increase customer retention and drive repeat visits. Flowhub's new integration with Sticky Cards makes it easy for retailers to grow a loyal customer base and engage them more effectively with personalized digital wallet rewards, which is essential in today's competitive cannabis market." - Annie Fleshman, VP of Marketing at Flowhub.

Join the Loyalty Revolution

This integration is now available to all Flowhub customers. Find the full list of integration partners that integrate with Sticky Cards.

For more information, visit Sticky Cards and Flowhub Integration.

