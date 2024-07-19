BUDAPEST, HUNGARY - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 July 2024 - Servier Hungary, a leading pharmaceutical company dedicated to improving patient lives through innovative therapies, has been awarded the prestigious Best Place to Work Certification in Hungary for its first participation.
Edina Bodó, HR Manager for Hungary at Servier, commented as well about this achievement, "Our employees are our most valuable asset, and we are committed to create a work environment that is both challenging and rewarding. Gaining Best Places to Work certificate is a huge positive endorsement of our workplace culture and employee engagement in Servier Hungary. A big thank you to all our employees for their dedication. We will continue to foster an inspiring environment where our team can thrive."
Servier Hungary's dedication to fostering a positive work environment is reflected in its holistic approach to employee care and development. From flexible working conditions and comprehensive benefits to continuous training and mentorship opportunities, Servier Hungary supports its employees at every stage of their career.
