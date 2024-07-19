Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity rights for trading, Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB TO 7 B

At the request of Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB, Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB equity rights will be traded on First North Growth Market as from July 22, 2024. Security name: Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB TO 7 B ------------------------------------------------------- Short name: CLS TO 7 B ------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0022242319 ------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 346473 ------------------------------------------------------- Terms: Issue price, 70 % of VWAP during 10 trading days ending two (2) banking days before the start of the exercise period, November 11, 2024. Maximum issue price 9 SEK per share and minimum issue price quota value per B-share. 1 option right gives the right to subscribe for 1 new B-share in Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscripti November 11, 2024 - November 22, 2024 on period: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last November 20, 2024 trading day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46 8 528 00 399.