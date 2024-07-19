Anzeige
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity rights for trading, Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB TO 7 B

At the request of Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB, Clinical Laserthermia
Systems AB equity rights will be traded on First North Growth Market as from
July 22, 2024. 



Security name: Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB TO 7 B
-------------------------------------------------------
Short name:   CLS TO 7 B               
-------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0022242319              
-------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  346473                 
-------------------------------------------------------



Terms:   Issue price, 70 % of VWAP during 10 trading days ending two (2)   
       banking days before the start of the exercise period, November 11, 
       2024.                               
      Maximum issue price 9 SEK per share and minimum issue price quota  
       value per B-share.                         
      1 option right gives the right to subscribe for 1 new B-share in  
       Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscripti November 11, 2024 - November 22, 2024                
on period:                                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last    November 20, 2024                          
 trading                                    
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA
Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46 8 528 00
399.
