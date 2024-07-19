Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - July 19, 2024) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency and mobile technology enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of Flying Avocado Cat (FAC) on July 18, 2024. Users of LBank Exchange can brace themselves for the FAC/USDT trading pair, which went live already.

Flying Avocado Cat (FAC) is a community-driven ERC-20 memecoin, created using advanced AI technology, with a unique vision to integrate cryptocurrency into Jiu Jitsu and martial arts communities.

Introducing Flying Avocado Cat: A Fusion of Memecoin Magic and Martial Arts Mastery

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the listing of Flying Avocado Cat (FAC), a groundbreaking ERC-20 memecoin created by a mysterious figure known as 'V' using the highly advanced AI, Grok, developed by xAI. V leveraged early access to Grok's exclusive capabilities to design and deploy this unique token. Grok's AI ingenuity not only named the token but also left its mark with the phrase "GROK FOR LIFE" embedded in the code, symbolizing the fusion of cutting-edge technology and playful creativity.

Flying Avocado Cat's tokenomics are as distinctive as its origin story. Adhering to Grok's beta rules, V ensured the token's complete decentralization by burning the developer allocation, renouncing ownership, and burning the liquidity. With a total supply of 10,000,000 FAC, the community holds 9,163,090 FAC in circulation, while 836,910 FAC have been permanently burnt. This structure guarantees that the tokens are 100% community-owned, fostering a strong, engaged, and supportive ecosystem.

The token's journey is intertwined with real-world impact, beginning with a token holder's struggle to keep his Jiu Jitsu academy open. The community's rallying support has led to plans for integrating Flying Avocado Cat into the academy's operations and expanding to franchise locations. Flying Avocado Cat aims to create a unique blend of cryptocurrency and martial arts, enriching both worlds and paving the way for innovative adoption.

About FAC Token

Based on ETH, FAC has a total supply of 10 million (i.e. 10,000,000), with 91.63% (9,163,090 FAC) in circulation and 8.37% (836,910 FAC) burnt. The FAC token is poised for its debut on LBank Exchange at 10:00 UTC on July 18, 2024. Investors who are interested in FAC can easily buy and sell on LBank Exchange now.

