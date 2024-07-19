Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 20.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
N.C. State University: Jeff Bezos spendet 30 Millionen Dollar an Lab-Grown-Meat-Unternehmen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0Q4EC | ISIN: GB00B39J2M42 | Ticker-Symbol: UUEC
Tradegate
19.07.24
11:43 Uhr
12,200 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,00012,30019.07.
12,10012,20019.07.
Dow Jones News
19.07.2024 12:55 Uhr
353 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(2)

United Utilities Group PLC: Trading Update

DJ Trading Update 

United Utilities Group PLC (UU.) 
Trading Update 
19-Jul-2024 / 12:23 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
19 July 2024 
United Utilities Group PLC 

Trading Update 

United Utilities continues to deliver strong operating performance, resulting in no material changes to 2024/25 
financial guidance. 

Strong environmental performance: We are highly confident we will be awarded four-star status in the Environment 
Agency's annual Environmental Performance Assessment (EPA) for 2023, with confirmation expected shortly. Based on 
performance in the first half of the year, we are also on track to achieve four-star status in the 2024 EPA. 

AMP8 capital delivery: In addition to the two strategic optimisation partnerships announced in May, we have entered 
into agreements with seven leading engineering and infrastructure businesses, as well as eighteen detailed design and 
build organisations. This positions us well, with strong partnerships underpinning the deliverability of our AMP8 
investment programme. 

Financial performance in line with expectations: There has been no material change to financial guidance since our 
results announcement in May. We remain on track to deliver a net customer ODI reward for 2024/25 at least inline with 
2023/24 - our highest customer ODI reward to date. 

PR24 Draft Determination: Ofwat published a draft determination for United Utilities Water on 11th July. We will 
provide a market update in early September, after submitting our response to Ofwat on 28 August 2024. We look forward 
to continued constructive dialogue as we approach the Final Determination in December 2024. 

Contacts 
Investors and Analysts 
Chris Laybutt, Investor Relations and Clean Energy Strategy Director +44 7769 556 858 
Jennifer Platt, Investor Relations Manager              +44 7733 064 907 
Media 
Gaynor Kenyon, Corporate Affairs Director              +44 7753 622 282 
Graeme Wilson, Teneo Communications                 +44 207 260 2700

LEI 2138002IEYQAOC88ZJ59

Classification - Trading update

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B39J2M42 
Category Code: TST 
TIDM:      UU. 
LEI Code:    2138002IEYQAOC88ZJ59 
OAM Categories: 2.1. Home Member State 
Sequence No.:  335382 
EQS News ID:  1950165 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1950165&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 19, 2024 06:23 ET (10:23 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.