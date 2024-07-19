Anzeige
N.C. State University: Jeff Bezos spendet 30 Millionen Dollar an Lab-Grown-Meat-Unternehmen
WKN: 861837 | ISIN: DK0010244508 | Ticker-Symbol: DP4B
Tradegate
19.07.24
19:38 Uhr
1.423,00 Euro
+3,00
+0,21 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
AP MOELLER-MAERSK A/S B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AP MOELLER-MAERSK A/S B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1.420,501.424,0019.07.
1.417,501.422,5019.07.
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Options expiration date (229/24)

The options with no open interest have been delisted effective today, July 19,
2024. The contract MAERSK4K11000 with open interest has been suspended and new
contracts MAERSK4K11000X and MAERSK4W11000X have been listed effective today,
July 19, 2024. 

Series     ISIN     Open Interest Strike Price Delisting Date
------------------------------------------------------------------------
MAERSK4K10500 SE0021872215       -     10500  2024-07-19 
------------------------------------------------------------------------
MAERSK4K11000 SE0021872231       5     11000     -   
------------------------------------------------------------------------
MAERSK4K11500 SE0021872256       -     11500  2024-07-19 
------------------------------------------------------------------------
MAERSK4W10500 SE0021872207       -     10500  2024-07-19 
------------------------------------------------------------------------
MAERSK4W11000 SE0021872223       -     11000  2024-07-19 
------------------------------------------------------------------------
MAERSK4W11500 SE0021872249       -     11500  2024-07-19 
------------------------------------------------------------------------

Members are encouraged to ensure that clients are aware of the above-mentioned
correction. 

For contact information please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1235467
