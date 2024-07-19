Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 19, 2024) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leading consolidator of emerging food brands is pleased to announce the opening of its newest Heal Wellness ("Heal"), a fresh smoothie bowls, acai bowls, and smoothies quick serve restaurant ("QSR") located in Sherwood Park, Alberta, this Saturday July 20th, 2024.





"Opening our newest Heal Wellness franchised location marks another significant step in expanding our footprint in Western Canada. This is our second (2nd) Heal store opening in Western Canada in the past six (6) weeks, with seven (7) other locations under construction throughout Alberta and British Columbia, and eleven (11) in total across Canada," said Sean Black, Chief Investment Officer of Happy Belly. "We are very pleased with the pace of growth for our brands. With a contractual commitment of 50 units for Heal in Western Canada, we are just getting started out west. This opening represents a major milestone for Heal Wellness and Happy Belly, as it is the first location for the brand in the province of Alberta."

"The grand opening will take place at 905-8005 Emerald Drive, Sherwood Park, Alberta. With each new store opening, our Happy Belly footprint expands. Currently, six (6) of our QSR brands have new locations under construction across Canada. We look forward to announcing several more openings throughout 2024 as we continue to sign franchise agreements and secure prime real estate locations for our franchisees nationwide."

"We anticipate that the Sherwood Park location will significantly extend Heal's customer base in a densely populated area that aligns well with the brand's demographics. This presents us with substantial opportunities both in-store and through delivery services. Sherwood Park continues to rapidly grow at an impressive double-digit rate and promotes a focus on health and wellness. It is known for its rich agricultural heritage and abundance of locally sourced fresh produce, making it an ideal location for a business centered around healthy, natural ingredients. The city's increasing population and active lifestyle culture create a strong market demand for nutritious and convenient food options like acai bowls and smoothies.



"With a total of 326 contractually committed retail locations in the pipeline across all emerging brands in the Happy Belly Portfolio still to come, our team is heads down sourcing and continually reviewing real estate locations, combing through franchisee applications, and working hand in hand with our area developers to accelerate the growth of our asset light franchising model."

"The rapid expansion of the Heal Wellness brand serves as a testament to our ability to execute effectively. As the brand's free cash flow grows, we anticipate accelerating our corporate store development timeline, supplemented by the growth of our franchise program."

For franchising inquiries please see www.happybellyfg.com/franchise-with-us/ or contact us at hello@happybellyfg.com.



About Heal Wellness

Heal Wellness was founded with a passion and mission to provide quick, fresh wellness foods that support a busy and active lifestyle. We currently offer a diverse range of smoothie bowls and smoothies. We take pride in meticulously selecting every superfood ingredient on our menu to fuel the body, including acai smoothie bowls, smoothies, and super-seed grain bowls. Our smoothie bowls are crafted with real fruit and enriched with superfoods like acai, pitaya, goji berries, chia seeds, and more.

About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leading consolidator of emerging food brands.





