BIRMINGHAM, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regions Financial Corp. (NYSE:RF) today reported earnings for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. The company reported second quarter net income available to common shareholders of $477 million and earnings per diluted share of $0.52. The company reported $1.7 billion in total revenue during the quarter, including $727 million in reported pre-tax pre-provision income(1) and $749 million in adjusted pre-tax pre-provision income(1). Second quarter results include the following notable items: an addition to the industry-wide FDIC special assessment accrual, severance-related charges, a contingent reserve release related to a prior acquisition, and the impact of additional securities repositioning.

" Our teams delivered solid second quarter results driven by the successful execution of Regions' business strategies. We have a great plan, and the investments we are making in talent, technology, products and services will continue to benefit us as macroeconomic conditions improve," said John Turner, Chairman, President and CEO of Regions Financial Corp.

Turner added, " The company exceeded all minimum capital levels and maintained a preliminary stress capital buffer at the 2.5 percent floor in the recent Federal Reserve Supervisory Stress Test. These results further underscore the value of our strong and diverse balance sheet, solid capital and liquidity levels, and prudent risk management strategies. We have a strong foundation from which to generate consistent, sustainable, long-term performance and top-quartile returns as we remain focused on execution."

SUMMARY OF SECOND QUARTER 2024 RESULTS:

Quarter Ended (amounts in millions, except per share data) 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 6/30/2023 Net income $ 501 $ 368 $ 581 Preferred dividends and other 24 25 25 Net income available to common shareholders $ 477 $ 343 $ 556 Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding 918 923 939 Actual shares outstanding-end of period 915 918 939 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.52 $ 0.37 $ 0.59 Selected items impacting earnings: Pre-tax adjusted items(1): Adjustments to non-interest expense(1) $ 28 $ (34 ) $ (1 ) Adjustments to non-interest income(1) (50 ) (50 ) - Total pre-tax adjusted items(1) $ (22 ) $ (84 ) $ (1 ) Diluted EPS impact* $ (0.01 ) $ (0.07 ) $ - Pre-tax additional selected items**: Incremental operational losses related to check warranty claims $ - $ (22 ) $ (82 )

* Based on income taxes at an approximate 25% incremental rate. The 2Q24 adjustment to non-interest expense for a contingent reserve release related to a prior acquisition included a non-taxable component. ** Items impacting results or trends during the period, but are not considered non-GAAP adjustments.

Non-GAAP adjusted items(1) impacting the company's earnings are identified to assist investors in analyzing Regions' operating results on the same basis as that applied by management and provide a basis to predict future performance.

Total revenue

Quarter Ended ($ amounts in millions) 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 6/30/2023 2Q24 vs. 1Q24 2Q24 vs. 2Q23 Net interest income $ 1,186 $ 1,184 $ 1,381 $ 2 0.2 % $ (195 ) (14.1 )% Taxable equivalent adjustment 12 13 12 (1 ) (7.7 )% - - % Net interest income, taxable equivalent basis $ 1,198 $ 1,197 $ 1,393 $ 1 0.1 % $ (195 ) (14.0 )% Net interest margin (FTE) 3.51 % 3.55 % 4.04 % Non-interest income: Service charges on deposit accounts $ 151 $ 148 $ 152 $ 3 2.0 % $ (1 ) (0.7 )% Card and ATM fees 120 116 130 4 3.4 % (10 ) (7.7 )% Wealth management income 122 119 110 3 2.5 % 12 10.9 % Capital markets income 68 91 68 (23 ) (25.3 )% - - % Mortgage income 34 41 26 (7 ) (17.1 )% 8 30.8 % Commercial credit fee income 28 27 28 1 3.7 % - - % Bank-owned life insurance 30 23 19 7 30.4 % 11 57.9 % Market value adjustments on employee benefit assets* 2 15 - (13 ) (86.7 )% 2 NM Securities gains (losses), net (50 ) (50 ) - - - % (50 ) NM Other miscellaneous income 40 33 43 7 21.2 % (3 ) (7.0 )% Non-interest income $ 545 $ 563 $ 576 $ (18 ) (3.2 )% $ (31 ) (5.4 )% Total revenue $ 1,731 $ 1,747 $ 1,957 $ (16 ) (0.9 )% $ (226 ) (11.5 )% Adjusted total revenue (non-GAAP)(1) $ 1,781 $ 1,797 $ 1,957 $ (16 ) (0.9 )% $ (176 ) (9.0 )% NM - Not Meaningful * These market value adjustments relate to assets held for employee and director benefits that are offset within salaries and employee benefits and other non-interest expense.

Total revenue remained relatively stable at approximately $1.7 billion on a reported basis and $1.8 billion on an adjusted basis(1) compared to the first quarter of 2024. Net interest income remained stable at $1.2 billion compared to the first quarter as deposit cost pressures eased and asset yields benefited from the maturity and replacement of lower-yielding, fixed rate loans and securities at current levels. Total net interest margin decreased 4 basis points to 3.51 percent, largely attributable to holding higher cash balances. Management expects net interest income to modestly increase over the second half of 2024.

Non-interest income decreased 3 percent on both a reported and adjusted basis(1) compared to the first quarter of 2024. With respect to adjusted items, the company executed modest securities repositioning trades incurring $50 million in losses during both the first and second quarters. Service charges increased modestly attributable primarily to an additional business day in the quarter. Card and ATM fees increased 3 percent due to higher debit and credit card transaction volumes. Wealth Management increased 3 percent driven by increased sales activity and continued strength in financial markets. Bank-owned life insurance increased 30 percent attributable to higher claims income. As expected, capital markets income decreased 25 percent to $68 million, attributable to decreased merger and acquisition advisory services, real estate transactions, and debt capital markets activity. Mortgage income decreased during the quarter primarily due to a $6 million favorable adjustment to the company's mortgage pipeline valuation in the prior quarter that did not repeat. Other non-interest income increased 21 percent during the quarter attributable primarily to negative valuation adjustments on certain equity investments in the prior quarter that did not repeat.

Non-interest expense

Quarter Ended ($ amounts in millions) 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 6/30/2023 2Q24 vs. 1Q24 2Q24 vs. 2Q23 Salaries and employee benefits $ 609 $ 658 $ 603 $ (49 ) (7.4 )% $ 6 1.0 % Equipment and software expense 100 101 101 (1 ) (1.0 )% (1 ) (1.0 )% Net occupancy expense 68 74 73 (6 ) (8.1 )% (5 ) (6.8 )% Outside services 40 39 42 1 2.6 % (2 ) (4.8 )% Marketing 27 27 26 - - % 1 3.8 % Professional, legal and regulatory expenses 25 28 20 (3 ) (10.7 )% 5 25.0 % Credit/checkcard expenses 15 14 15 1 7.1 % - - % FDIC insurance assessments 29 43 29 (14 ) (32.6 )% - - % Visa class B shares expense 5 4 9 1 25.0 % (4 ) (44.4 )% Operational losses(1) 18 42 95 (24 ) (57.1 )% (77 ) (81.1 )% Branch consolidation, property and equipment charges 1 1 1 - - % - - % Other 67 100 97 (33 ) (33.0 )% (30 ) (30.9 )% Total non-interest expense $ 1,004 $ 1,131 $ 1,111 $ (127 ) (11.2 )% $ (107 ) (9.6 )% Total adjusted non-interest expense(1) $ 1,032 $ 1,097 $ 1,110 $ (65 ) (5.9 )% $ (78 ) (7.0 )% NM - Not Meaningful (1) The incremental increase in operational losses primarily due to check-related warranty claims totaled $22 million in the first quarter of 2024.

Non-interest expense decreased 11 percent and 6 percent on a reported and adjusted basis(1), respectively, compared to the first quarter of 2024. Second quarter adjusted items included a $37 million contingent reserve release related to a prior acquisition reflected in other expenses, an additional $4 million for Regions' FDIC insurance special assessment accrual, and $4 million of additional severance charges. Salaries and benefits decreased 7 percent driven primarily by seasonal factors such as payroll tax and 401(k) match resets and higher incentive compensation in the prior quarter. Operational losses also decreased compared to the prior quarter as losses continue to normalize from elevated levels experienced in recent quarters. Incident levels have normalized to expected levels and the company continues to expect operational losses to be approximately $100 million for full-year 2024. Occupancy expense decreased 8 percent as the company continues to focus on reducing occupied square footage.

The company's second quarter efficiency ratio was 57.6 percent on both a reported and adjusted basis(1). The effective tax rate was 19.8 percent in the second quarter.

Loans and Leases

Average Balances ($ amounts in millions) 2Q24 1Q24 2Q23 2Q24 vs. 1Q24 2Q24 vs. 2Q23 Commercial and industrial $ 50,046 $ 50,090 $ 52,039 $ (44 ) (0.1 )% $ (1,993 ) (3.8 )% Commercial real estate-owner-occupied 5,115 5,131 5,197 (16 ) (0.3 )% (82 ) (1.6 )% Investor real estate 8,839 8,833 8,482 6 0.1 % 357 4.2 % Business Lending 64,000 64,054 65,718 (54 ) (0.1 )% (1,718 ) (2.6 )% Residential first mortgage 20,191 20,188 19,427 3 - % 764 3.9 % Home equity 5,557 5,605 5,785 (48 ) (0.9 )% (228 ) (3.9 )% Consumer credit card 1,331 1,315 1,217 16 1.2 % 114 9.4 % Other consumer-exit portfolios 22 35 450 (13 ) (37.1 )% (428 ) (95.1 )% Other consumer* 6,180 6,223 5,984 (43 ) (0.7 )% 196 3.3 % Consumer Lending 33,281 33,366 32,863 (85 ) (0.3 )% 418 1.3 % Total Loans $ 97,281 $ 97,420 $ 98,581 $ (139 ) (0.1 )% $ (1,300 ) (1.3 )% NM - Not meaningful. * Other consumer loans includes EnerBank (Regions' point of sale home improvement portfolio).

Average loans and leases remained relatively stable compared to the prior quarter. Within the business portfolio, average loans remained relatively stable, while ending loans increased 1 percent. Despite near-term macroeconomic and political uncertainty, pipelines are beginning to rebuild. Commercial loans refinanced off balance sheet through the debt capital markets normalized after experiencing elevated levels during the prior quarter.

Deposits

Average Balances ($ amounts in millions) 2Q24 1Q24 2Q23 2Q24 vs. 1Q24 2Q24 vs. 2Q23 Total interest-bearing deposits $ 86,385 $ 86,200 $ 78,361 $ 185 0.2 % $ 8,024 10.2 % Non-interest-bearing deposits 40,516 40,926 47,178 (410 ) (1.0 )% (6,662 ) (14.1 )% Total Deposits $ 126,901 $ 127,126 $ 125,539 $ (225 ) (0.2 )% $ 1,362 1.1 % ($ amounts in millions) 2Q24 1Q24 2Q23 2Q24 vs. 1Q24 2Q24 vs. 2Q23 Consumer Bank Segment $ 79,809 $ 79,150 $ 80,999 $ 659 0.8 % $ (1,190 ) (1.5 )% Corporate Bank Segment 36,669 37,064 34,860 (395 ) (1.1 )% 1,809 5.2 % Wealth Management Segment 7,534 7,766 7,470 (232 ) (3.0 )% 64 0.9 % Other 2,889 3,146 2,210 (257 ) (8.2 )% 679 30.7 % Total Deposits $ 126,901 $ 127,126 $ 125,539 $ (225 ) (0.2 )% $ 1,362 1.1 %

Ending Balances as of 6/30/2024 6/30/2024 ($ amounts in millions) 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 6/30/2023 vs. 3/31/2024 vs. 6/30/2023 Consumer Bank Segment $ 80,126 $ 81,129 $ 81,554 $ (1,003 ) (1.2 )% $ (1,428 ) (1.8 )% Corporate Bank Segment 36,529 37,043 35,332 (514 ) (1.4 )% 1,197 3.4 % Wealth Management Segment 7,383 7,792 7,176 (409 ) (5.2 )% 207 2.9 % Other 2,578 3,018 2,897 (440 ) (14.6 )% (319 ) (11.0 )% Total Deposits $ 126,616 $ 128,982 $ 126,959 $ (2,366 ) (1.8 )% $ (343 ) (0.3 )%

The company's deposit base continues to be a source of strength and a differentiator in liquidity and margin performance. Total ending deposits decreased 2 percent while average deposits decreased modestly during the second quarter, consistent with seasonal, tax-related outflows. Growth in average Consumer deposits was offset by declines in the other segments.

Asset quality

As of and for the Quarter Ended ($ amounts in millions) 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 6/30/2023 Allowance for credit losses (ACL) at period end $1,732 $1,731 $1,633 ACL/Loans, net 1.78% 1.79% 1.65% ALL/Loans, net 1.66% 1.67% 1.53% Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans, excluding loans held for sale 204% 191% 332% Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans, excluding loans held for sale 191% 179% 308% Provision for credit losses $102 $152 $118 Net loans charged-off $101 $121 $81 Net loans charged-off as a % of average loans, annualized 0.42% 0.50% 0.33% Non-performing loans, excluding loans held for sale/Loans, net 0.87% 0.94% 0.50% NPAs (ex. 90+ past due)/Loans, foreclosed properties, and non-performing loans held for sale 0.88% 0.95% 0.51% NPAs (inc. 90+ past due)/Loans, foreclosed properties, and non-performing loans held for sale* 1.06% 1.10% 0.64% Total Criticized Loans-Business Services** $4,863 $4,978 $4,039 * Excludes guaranteed residential first mortgages that are 90+ days past due and still accruing. ** Business services represents the combined total of commercial and investor real estate loans.

The company experienced broad-based improvement in overall asset quality during the quarter. Non-performing and business services criticized loans decreased compared to the prior quarter. Net charge-offs improved sequentially, totaling $101 million, or 42 basis points of average loans. Net charge-offs are expected to be towards the upper end of the 40 to 50 basis point range attributable to a few large credits within areas previously identified as under stress. However, these expected losses are reflected within the allowance for credit losses as of quarter-end.

The allowance for credit loss ratio decreased 1 basis point to 1.78 percent of total loans, while the allowance as a percentage of nonperforming loans increased to 204 percent.

Capital and liquidity

As of and for Quarter Ended 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 6/30/2023 Common Equity Tier 1 ratio(2) 10.4% 10.3% 10.1% Tier 1 capital ratio(2) 11.7% 11.6% 11.4% Tangible common stockholders' equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)(1) 6.55% 6.42% 6.09% Tangible common book value per share (non-GAAP)(1)* $10.61 $10.42 $9.72 Loans, net of unearned income, to total deposits 77.0% 75.1% 78.1% * Tangible common book value per share includes the impact of quarterly earnings and changes to market value adjustments within accumulated other comprehensive income, as well as continued capital returns.

Regions maintains a solid capital position with estimated capital ratios remaining well above current regulatory requirements. The Common Equity Tier 1(2) and Tier 1(2) ratios were estimated at 10.4 percent and 11.7 percent, respectively, at quarter-end.

During the second quarter, the company repurchased approximately 4.5 million shares of common stock for a total of $87 million through open market purchases and declared $220 million in dividends to common shareholders. Earlier this week, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.25 per share, a 4 percent increase over the second quarter. This increase is in addition to the 20 percent increase last year, representing three consecutive years of robust dividend growth well-supported by underlying financial performance.

The company received its results from the Federal Reserve Supervisory Stress Test and exceeded all minimum capital levels under the provided scenarios. As a result, Regions' preliminary Stress Capital Buffer requirement will remain at 2.5 percent. Regions' robust capital planning process is designed to ensure the efficient use of capital to support lending activities, business growth opportunities and appropriate shareholder returns.

The company's liquidity position also remains robust as of June 30, 2024, with total available liquidity of approximately $57 billion, which includes cash held at the Federal Reserve, FHLB borrowing capacity, unencumbered securities, and capacity at the Federal Reserve's Discount Window. These sources are sufficient to cover uninsured deposits at a ratio of 172 percent as of quarter end (this ratio excludes intercompany and secured deposits).

(1) Non-GAAP; refer to pages 12, 16, 17 and 18 of the financial supplement to this earnings release for reconciliations. (2) Current quarter Common Equity Tier 1, and Tier 1 capital ratios are estimated.

About Regions Financial Corporation

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF), with $154 billion in assets, is a member of the S&P 500 Index and is one of the nation's largest full-service providers of consumer and commercial banking, wealth management, and mortgage products and services. Regions serves customers across the South, Midwest and Texas, and through its subsidiary, Regions Bank, operates approximately 1,250 banking offices and more than 2,000 ATMs. Regions Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. Additional information about Regions and its full line of products and services can be found at www.regions.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

