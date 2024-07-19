CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB):

Key Financial Data Key Highlights $ in millions for all balance sheet and income statement items 2Q24 1Q24 2Q23 Stability: Continued repricing benefit on fixed rate loan portfolio and moderating deposit costs drove increased net interest income and net interest margin compared to prior quarter Strong profitability resulted in CET1 increasing to 10.60% while also executing $125 million share repurchase Fifth consecutive quarter of CRE NCO ratio below 1 bp Profitability: Strong fee performance in wealth and asset management revenue (up 11%) and commercial payments revenue (up 12%) compared to 2Q23 Interest-bearing core deposit costs up only 4 bps compared to 1Q24 Disciplined expense management; expenses decreased 1% compared to 2Q23 Growth: Generated consumer household growth of 3% compared to 2Q23, including 6% in the Southeast Fifth Third Wealth Advisors grew assets under management over 50% to $1.7 billion Income Statement Data Net income available to common shareholders $561 $480 $562 Net interest income (U.S. GAAP) 1,387 1,384 1,457 Net interest income (FTE)(a) 1,393 1,390 1,463 Noninterest income 695 710 726 Noninterest expense 1,221 1,342 1,231 Per Share Data Earnings per share, basic $0.82 $0.70 $0.82 Earnings per share, diluted 0.81 0.70 0.82 Book value per share 25.13 24.72 23.05 Tangible book value per share(a) 17.75 17.35 15.61 Balance Sheet & Credit Quality Average portfolio loans and leases $116,891 $117,334 $123,327 Average deposits 167,194 168,122 160,857 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,901) (4,888) (5,166) Net charge-off ratio(b) 0.49 % 0.38 % 0.29 % Nonperforming asset ratio(c) 0.55 0.64 0.54 Financial Ratios Return on average assets 1.14 % 0.98 % 1.17 % Return on average common equity 13.6 11.6 13.9 Return on average tangible common equity(a) 19.8 17.0 20.5 CET1 capital(d)(e) 10.60 10.47 9.49 Net interest margin(a) 2.88 2.86 3.10 Efficiency(a) 58.5 63.9 56.2 Other than the Quarterly Financial Review tables beginning on page 14 of the earnings release, commentary is on a fully taxable-equivalent (FTE) basis unless otherwise noted. Consistent with SEC guidance in Regulation S-K that contemplates the calculation of tax-exempt income on a taxable-equivalent basis, net interest income, net interest margin, net interest rate spread, total revenue and the efficiency ratio are provided on an FTE basis.

From Tim Spence, Fifth Third Chairman, CEO and President:

Fifth Third's financial results once again demonstrated our resilient profitability, well-managed liquidity, and diversified revenue streams.

Our core deposit funded balance sheet generated improved net interest income and margin. Our strong liquidity position continues to provide flexibility to navigate through uncertain economic and regulatory environments. Our net charge-offs were as expected for the quarter and our nonperforming assets decreased.

We continue to invest in our Southeast expansion, Commercial Payments, and Wealth and Asset Management businesses, leading to continued strong acquisition of new quality relationships in commercial and consumer households. We remain disciplined in managing expenses, which were well managed from the prior year.

Our strong and stable returns resulted in achieving our capital targets during the second quarter, which enabled us to execute a $125 million share repurchase in June while continuing to grow our capital.

We remain well-positioned to respond to a range of economic outcomes and will continue to adhere to our guiding principles of stability, profitability, and growth - in that order.

Income Statement Highlights ($ in millions, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended % Change June March June 2024 2024 2023 Seq Yr/Yr Condensed Statements of Income Net interest income (NII)(a) $1,393 $1,390 $1,463 - (5)% Provision for credit losses 97 94 177 3% (45)% Noninterest income 695 710 726 (2)% (4)% Noninterest expense 1,221 1,342 1,231 (9)% (1)% Income before income taxes(a) $770 $664 $781 16% (1)% Taxable equivalent adjustment $6 $6 $6 - - Applicable income tax expense 163 138 174 18% (6)% Net income $601 $520 $601 16% - Dividends on preferred stock 40 40 39 - 3% Net income available to common shareholders $561 $480 $562 17% - Earnings per share, diluted $0.81 $0.70 $0.82 16% (1)%

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ®: FITB) today reported second quarter 2024 net income of $601 million compared to net income of $520 million in the prior quarter and $601 million in the year-ago quarter. Net income available to common shareholders in the current quarter was $561 million, or $0.81 per diluted share, compared to $480 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, in the prior quarter and $562 million, or $0.82 per diluted share, in the year-ago quarter.

Diluted earnings per share impact of certain item(s) - 2Q24 (after-tax impact(f); $ in millions, except per share data) Valuation of Visa total return swap $(18) Legal settlements and remediations (14) Update to the FDIC special assessment (5) After-tax impact(f) of certain items $(37) Diluted earnings per share impact of certain item(s)1 $(0.05) Totals may not foot due to rounding; 1Diluted earnings per share impact reflects 691.083 million average diluted shares outstanding Items above decreased net interest income by $5 million and noninterest income by $25 million and increased noninterest expense by $17 million

Net Interest Income (FTE; $ in millions)(a) For the Three Months Ended % Change June March June 2024 2024 2023 Seq Yr/Yr Interest Income Interest income $2,626 $2,614 $2,376 - 11% Interest expense 1,233 1,224 913 1% 35% Net interest income (NII) $1,393 $1,390 $1,463 - (5)% NII excluding certain items(a) $1,398 $1,390 $1,463 1% (4)% Average Yield/Rate Analysis bps Change Yield on interest-earning assets 5.43% 5.38% 5.04% 5 39 Rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities 3.39% 3.36% 2.72% 3 67 Ratios Net interest rate spread 2.04% 2.02% 2.32% 2 (28) Net interest margin (NIM) 2.88% 2.86% 3.10% 2 (22) NIM excluding certain items(a) 2.89% 2.86% 3.10% 3 (21)

Compared to the prior quarter, NII increased $3 million. Excluding the $5 million reduction related to the customer remediations, NII was up $8 million, or 1%, primarily reflecting the increased yields on new production of fixed-rate consumer loans and higher C&I loan yields, partially offset by lower average commercial loan balances and continued, but slowing, mix shift from demand deposits to interest-bearing accounts. Compared to the prior quarter, NIM increased 2 bps. Excluding the aforementioned customer remediations, NIM increased 3 bps, primarily reflecting the net benefit of higher market rates and higher loan yields, partially offset by commercial demand deposit runoff. NIM results continue to be impacted by the decision to carry elevated liquidity given the environment, with the combination of cash and other short-term investments of approximately $24 billion at quarter-end.

Compared to the year-ago quarter, NII decreased $70 million, or 5%. Excluding the aforementioned customer remediations, NII decreased $65 million, or 4%, reflecting the impact of higher funding costs and deposit mix shift from demand to interest-bearing accounts, partially offset by higher loan yields. Compared to the year-ago quarter, NIM decreased 22 bps. Excluding the aforementioned customer remediations, NIM decreased 21 bps, reflecting the impact of higher market rates and their effects on deposit pricing and the decision to carry additional cash, partially offset by higher loan yields.

Noninterest Income ($ in millions) For the Three Months Ended % Change June March June 2024 2024 2023 Seq Yr/Yr Noninterest Income Service charges on deposits $156 $151 $144 3% 8% Commercial banking revenue 144 143 146 1% (1)% Mortgage banking net revenue 50 54 59 (7)% (15)% Wealth and asset management revenue 159 161 143 (1)% 11% Card and processing revenue 108 102 106 6% 2% Leasing business revenue 38 39 47 (3)% (19)% Other noninterest income 37 50 74 (26)% (50)% Securities gains, net 3 10 7 (70)% (57)% Total noninterest income $695 $710 $726 (2)% (4)%

Reported noninterest income decreased $15 million, or 2%, from the prior quarter, and decreased $31 million, or 4%, from the year-ago quarter. The reported results reflect the impact of certain items in the table below, including securities gains/losses which incorporate mark-to-market impacts from securities associated with non-qualified deferred compensation plans.

Noninterest Income excluding certain items ($ in millions) For the Three Months Ended June March June % Change 2024 2024 2023 Seq Yr/Yr Noninterest Income excluding certain items Noninterest income (U.S. GAAP) $695 $710 $726 Valuation of Visa total return swap 23 17 30 Legal settlements and remediations 2 - - Securities (gains) losses, net (3) (10) (7) Noninterest income excluding certain items(a) $717 $717 $749 - (4)%

Noninterest income excluding certain items was stable compared to the prior quarter, and decreased $32 million, or 4%, from the year-ago quarter.

Compared to the prior quarter, service charges on deposits increased $5 million, or 3%, primarily reflecting an increase in commercial payments revenue. Commercial banking revenue increased $1 million, or 1%, primarily reflecting increases in client financial risk management revenue and M&A advisory revenue, partially offset by a decrease in loan syndication revenue. Mortgage banking net revenue decreased $4 million, or 7%, primarily reflecting an increase in MSR asset decay, partially offset by an increase in origination fees and gains on loan sales. Wealth and asset management revenue decreased $2 million, or 1%, primarily driven by strong tax season-related revenue in the prior quarter, partially offset by an increase in personal asset management revenue. Card and processing revenue increased $6 million, or 6%, driven by an increase in interchange revenue.

Compared to the year-ago quarter, service charges on deposits increased $12 million, or 8%, primarily reflecting an increase in commercial payments revenue. Commercial banking revenue decreased $2 million, or 1%, primarily reflecting decreases in client financial risk management revenue and loan syndication revenue, partially offset by an increase in corporate bond fees. Mortgage banking net revenue decreased $9 million, or 15%, primarily reflecting decreases in origination fees and gains on loan sales and MSR net valuation adjustments. Wealth and asset management revenue increased $16 million, or 11%, primarily reflecting increases in personal asset management revenue and brokerage fees. Leasing business revenue decreased $9 million, or 19%, reflecting a decrease in operating lease revenue. Other noninterest income decreased $37 million, or 50%, due to equity fund and direct investment gains in 2023.

Noninterest Expense ($ in millions) For the Three Months Ended % Change June March June 2024 2024 2023 Seq Yr/Yr Noninterest Expense Compensation and benefits $656 $753 $650 (13)% 1% Net occupancy expense 83 87 83 (5)% - Technology and communications 114 117 114 (3)% - Equipment expense 38 37 36 3% 6% Card and processing expense 21 20 20 5% 5% Leasing business expense 22 25 31 (12)% (29)% Marketing expense 34 32 31 6% 10% Other noninterest expense 253 271 266 (7)% (5)% Total noninterest expense $1,221 $1,342 $1,231 (9)% (1)%

Reported noninterest expense decreased $121 million, or 9%, from the prior quarter, and decreased $10 million, or 1%, from the year-ago quarter. The reported results reflect the impact of certain items in the table below.

Noninterest Expense excluding certain item(s) ($ in millions) For the Three Months Ended % Change June March June 2024 2024 2023 Seq Yr/Yr Noninterest Expense excluding certain item(s) Noninterest expense (U.S. GAAP) $1,221 $1,342 $1,231 Legal settlements and remediations (11) (19) (12) FDIC special assessment (6) (33) - Restructuring severance expense - - (12) Noninterest expense excluding certain item(s)(a) $1,204 $1,290 $1,207 (7)% -

Compared to the prior quarter, noninterest expense excluding certain items decreased $86 million, or 7%, primarily reflecting a seasonal decrease in compensation and benefits expense. Noninterest expense in the current quarter included a $4 million expense related to the impact of non-qualified deferred compensation mark-to-market compared to a $15 million expense in the prior quarter, both of which were largely offset in net securities gains through noninterest income.

Compared to the year-ago quarter, noninterest expense excluding certain items was flat, primarily reflecting decreases in leasing business expense and other noninterest expense (excluding the aforementioned certain items), offset by increases in compensation and benefits expense and marketing expense. The year-ago quarter included a $10 million expense related to the impact of non-qualified deferred compensation mark-to-market, which was largely offset in net securities gains through noninterest income.

Average Interest-Earning Assets ($ in millions) For the Three Months Ended % Change June March June 2024 2024 2023 Seq Yr/Yr Average Portfolio Loans and Leases Commercial loans and leases: Commercial and industrial loans $52,357 $53,183 $58,137 (2)% (10)% Commercial mortgage loans 11,352 11,339 11,373 - - Commercial construction loans 5,917 5,732 5,535 3% 7% Commercial leases 2,575 2,542 2,700 1% (5)% Total commercial loans and leases $72,201 $72,796 $77,745 (1)% (7)% Consumer loans: Residential mortgage loans $17,004 $16,977 $17,517 - (3)% Home equity 3,929 3,933 3,937 - - Indirect secured consumer loans 15,373 15,172 16,281 1% (6)% Credit card 1,728 1,773 1,783 (3)% (3)% Solar energy installation loans 3,916 3,794 2,787 3% 41% Other consumer loans 2,740 2,889 3,277 (5)% (16)% Total consumer loans $44,690 $44,538 $45,582 - (2)% Total average portfolio loans and leases $116,891 $117,334 $123,327 - (5)% Average Loans and Leases Held for Sale Commercial loans and leases held for sale $33 $74 $19 (55)% 74% Consumer loans held for sale 359 291 641 23% (44)% Total average loans and leases held for sale $392 $365 $660 7% (41)% Total average loans and leases $117,283 $117,699 $123,987 - (5)% Securities (taxable and tax-exempt) $56,607 $56,456 $57,267 - (1)% Other short-term investments 20,609 21,194 7,806 (3)% 164% Total average interest-earning assets $194,499 $195,349 $189,060 - 3%

Compared to the prior quarter, total average portfolio loans and leases were stable. Average commercial portfolio loans and leases decreased 1%, primarily reflecting a decrease in C&I loan balances due to lower demand from corporate borrowers. Average consumer portfolio loans were stable, primarily reflecting an increase in indirect consumer loan balances, offset by a decrease in other consumer loan balances.

Compared to the year-ago quarter, total average portfolio loans and leases decreased 5%, reflecting decreases in both the commercial and consumer portfolios. Average commercial portfolio loans and leases decreased 7%, primarily reflecting a decrease in C&I loan balances. Average consumer portfolio loans decreased 2%, primarily reflecting decreases in indirect secured consumer loan balances, residential mortgage loan balances, and other consumer loan balances, partially offset by an increase in solar energy installation loan balances.

Average securities (taxable and tax-exempt; amortized cost) of $57 billion in the current quarter were stable compared to the prior quarter and decreased 1% compared to the year-ago quarter. Average other short-term investments (including interest-bearing cash) of $21 billion in the current quarter decreased 3% compared to the prior quarter and increased 164% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Period-end commercial portfolio loans and leases of $72 billion were stable compared to the prior quarter, primarily reflecting increases in commercial lease balances and commercial mortgage loan balances, offset by a decrease in C&I loan balances. Compared to the year-ago quarter, period-end commercial portfolio loans and leases decreased 6%, primarily reflecting a decrease in C&I loan balances. Period-end commercial revolving line utilization was 36%, compared to 36% in the prior quarter and 35% in the year-ago quarter.

Period-end consumer portfolio loans of $45 billion increased 1% compared to the prior quarter, reflecting increases in indirect secured consumer loan balances and home equity loan balances, partially offset by a decrease in other consumer loan balances. Compared to the year-ago quarter, period-end consumer portfolio loans decreased 2%, reflecting decreases in indirect secured consumer loan balances and other consumer loan balances, partially offset by an increase in solar energy installation loan balances.

Total period-end securities (taxable and tax-exempt; amortized cost) of $57 billion in the current quarter were stable compared to the prior quarter and the year-ago quarter. Period-end other short-term investments of approximately $21 billion decreased 8% compared to the prior quarter, and increased 93% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Average Deposits ($ in millions) For the Three Months Ended % Change June March June 2024 2024 2023 Seq Yr/Yr Average Deposits Demand $40,266 $40,839 $46,520 (1)% (13)% Interest checking 57,999 58,677 50,472 (1)% 15% Savings 17,747 18,107 21,675 (2)% (18)% Money market 35,511 34,589 28,913 3% 23% Foreign office(g) 157 145 143 8% 10% Total transaction deposits $151,680 $152,357 $147,723 - 3% CDs $250,000 or less 10,767 10,244 7,759 5% 39% Total core deposits $162,447 $162,601 $155,482 - 4% CDs over $250,000 4,747 5,521 5,375 (14)% (12)% Total average deposits $167,194 $168,122 $160,857 (1)% 4% CDs over $250,000 includes $3.8BN, $4.7BN, and $4.9BN of retail brokered certificates of deposit which are fully covered by FDIC insurance for the three months ended 6/30/24, 3/31/24, and 6/30/23, respectively.

Compared to the prior quarter, total average deposits decreased 1%, primarily reflecting the seasonal impact of tax payments, partially offset by an increase in money market balances. Average demand deposits represented 25% of total core deposits in the current quarter, consistent with the prior quarter. Compared to the prior quarter, average consumer segment deposits increased 2%, average commercial segment deposits decreased 2%, and average wealth & asset management segment deposits decreased 2%. Period-end total deposits decreased 2% compared to the prior quarter.

Compared to the year-ago quarter, total average deposits increased 4%, primarily reflecting increases in interest checking and money market balances, partially offset by decreases in demand account balances and savings balances. Period-end total deposits increased 2% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The period-end portfolio loan-to-core deposit ratio was 72% in the current quarter, compared to 71% in the prior quarter and 77% in the year-ago quarter. Estimated uninsured deposits were approximately $72 billion, or 43% of total deposits, as of quarter end.

Average Wholesale Funding ($ in millions) For the Three Months Ended % Change June March June 2024 2024 2023 Seq Yr/Yr Average Wholesale Funding CDs over $250,000 $4,747 $5,521 $5,375 (14)% (12)% Federal funds purchased 230 201 376 14% (39)% Securities sold under repurchase agreements 373 366 361 2% 3% FHLB advances 3,165 3,111 6,589 2% (52)% Derivative collateral and other secured borrowings 54 57 79 (5)% (32)% Long-term debt 15,611 15,515 12,848 1% 22% Total average wholesale funding $24,180 $24,771 $25,628 (2)% (6)% CDs over $250,000 includes $3.8BN, $4.7BN, and $4.9BN of retail brokered certificates of deposit which are fully covered by FDIC insurance for the three months ended 6/30/24, 3/31/24, and 6/30/23, respectively.

Compared to the prior quarter, average wholesale funding decreased 2%, primarily reflecting a decrease in CDs over $250,000. Compared to the year-ago quarter, average wholesale funding decreased 6%, primarily reflecting a decrease in FHLB advances, partially offset by an increase in long-term debt.

Credit Quality Summary ($ in millions) As of and For the Three Months Ended June March December September June 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 Total nonaccrual portfolio loans and leases (NPLs) $606 $708 $649 $570 $629 Repossessed property 9 8 10 11 8 OREO 28 27 29 31 24 Total nonperforming portfolio loans and leases and OREO (NPAs) $643 $743 $688 $612 $661 NPL ratio(h) 0.52% 0.61% 0.55% 0.47% 0.52% NPA ratio(c) 0.55% 0.64% 0.59% 0.51% 0.54% Portfolio loans and leases 30-89 days past due (accrual) $302 $342 $359 $316 $339 Portfolio loans and leases 90 days past due (accrual) 33 35 36 29 51 30-89 days past due as a % of portfolio loans and leases 0.26% 0.29% 0.31% 0.26% 0.28% 90 days past due as a % of portfolio loans and leases 0.03% 0.03% 0.03% 0.02% 0.04% Allowance for loan and lease losses (ALLL), beginning $2,318 $2,322 $2,340 $2,327 $2,215 Total net losses charged-off (144) (110) (96) (124) (90) Provision for loan and lease losses 114 106 78 137 202 ALLL, ending $2,288 $2,318 $2,322 $2,340 $2,327 Reserve for unfunded commitments, beginning $154 $166 $189 $207 $232 Benefit from the reserve for unfunded commitments (17) (12) (23) (18) (25) Reserve for unfunded commitments, ending $137 $154 $166 $189 $207 Total allowance for credit losses (ACL) $2,425 $2,472 $2,488 $2,529 $2,534 ACL ratios: As a % of portfolio loans and leases 2.08% 2.12% 2.12% 2.11% 2.08% As a % of nonperforming portfolio loans and leases 400% 349% 383% 443% 403% As a % of nonperforming portfolio assets 377% 333% 362% 413% 383% ALLL as a % of portfolio loans and leases 1.96% 1.99% 1.98% 1.95% 1.91% Total losses charged-off $(182) $(146) $(133) $(158) $(121) Total recoveries of losses previously charged-off 38 36 37 34 31 Total net losses charged-off $(144) $(110) $(96) $(124) $(90) Net charge-off ratio (NCO ratio)(b) 0.49% 0.38% 0.32% 0.41% 0.29% Commercial NCO ratio 0.45% 0.19% 0.13% 0.34% 0.16% Consumer NCO ratio 0.57% 0.67% 0.64% 0.53% 0.50%

Nonperforming portfolio loans and leases were $606 million in the current quarter, with the resulting NPL ratio of 0.52%. Compared to the prior quarter, NPLs decreased $102 million with the NPL ratio decreasing 9 bps. Compared to the year-ago quarter, NPLs decreased $23 million with the NPL ratio remaining flat.

Nonperforming portfolio assets were $643 million in the current quarter, with the resulting NPA ratio of 0.55%. Compared to the prior quarter, NPAs decreased $100 million with the NPA ratio decreasing 9 bps. Compared to the year-ago quarter, NPAs decreased $18 million with the NPA ratio increasing 1 bp.

The provision for credit losses totaled $97 million in the current quarter. The allowance for credit loss ratio represented 2.08% of total portfolio loans and leases at quarter end, compared with 2.12% for the prior quarter end and 2.08% for the year-ago quarter end. In the current quarter, the allowance for credit losses represented 400% of nonperforming portfolio loans and leases and 377% of nonperforming portfolio assets.

Net charge-offs were $144 million in the current quarter, resulting in an NCO ratio of 0.49%. Compared to the prior quarter, net charge-offs increased $34 million and the NCO ratio increased 11 bps. Commercial net charge-offs were $80 million, resulting in a commercial NCO ratio of 0.45%, which increased 26 bps compared to the prior quarter. Consumer net charge-offs were $64 million, resulting in a consumer NCO ratio of 0.57%, which decreased 10 bps compared to the prior quarter.

Compared to the year-ago quarter, net charge-offs increased $54 million and the NCO ratio increased 20 bps, reflecting an increase from near-historically low net charge-offs in the year-ago quarter. The commercial NCO ratio increased 29 bps compared to the prior year, and the consumer NCO ratio increased 7 bps compared to the prior year.

Capital Position As of and For the Three Months Ended June March December September June 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 Capital Position Average total Bancorp shareholders' equity as a % of average assets 8.80% 8.78% 8.04% 8.30% 8.90% Tangible equity(a) 8.91% 8.75% 8.65% 8.46% 8.58% Tangible common equity (excluding AOCI)(a) 7.92% 7.77% 7.67% 7.49% 7.57% Tangible common equity (including AOCI)(a) 5.80% 5.67% 5.73% 4.51% 5.26% Regulatory Capital Ratios(d)(e) CET1 capital 10.60% 10.47% 10.29% 9.80% 9.49% Tier 1 risk-based capital 11.90% 11.77% 11.59% 11.06% 10.73% Total risk-based capital 13.93% 13.81% 13.72% 13.13% 12.83% Leverage 9.07% 8.94% 8.73% 8.85% 8.81%

The CET1 capital ratio was 10.60%, the Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio was 7.92% excluding AOCI, and 5.80% including AOCI. The Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 11.90%, the Total risk-based capital ratio was 13.93%, and the Leverage ratio was 9.07%.

During the second quarter of 2024, Fifth Third repurchased $125 million of its outstanding stock, which reduced common shares by approximately 3.5 million at quarter end.

On June 28, 2024, Fifth Third released its preliminary stress capital buffer requirement resulting from the Federal Reserve Board's annual stress test, which will be effective October 1, 2024. Fifth Third's preliminary stress capital buffer requirement of 3.2% is based off of the supervisory severely adverse scenario published in February 2024. Fifth Third's CET1 capital ratio on June 30, 2024 of 10.60% significantly exceeds the regulatory minimum of 4.5% plus the stress capital buffer, reflecting strong capital levels.

Tax Rate

The effective tax rate for the quarter was 21.3% compared with 21.1% in the prior quarter and 22.5% in the year-ago quarter.

Earnings Release End Notes

(a) Non-GAAP measure; see discussion of non-GAAP reconciliation beginning on page 27 of the earnings release. (b) Net losses charged-off as a percent of average portfolio loans and leases presented on an annualized basis. (c) Nonperforming portfolio assets as a percent of portfolio loans and leases and OREO. (d) Regulatory capital ratios are calculated pursuant to the five-year transition provision option to phase in the effects of CECL on regulatory capital after its adoption on January 1, 2020. (e) Current period regulatory capital ratios are estimated. (f) Assumes a 23% tax rate. (g) Includes commercial customer Eurodollar sweep balances for which the Bank pays rates comparable to other commercial deposit accounts. (h) Nonperforming portfolio loans and leases as a percent of portfolio loans and leases.

