Philippine renewables developer Citicore Renewable Energy Corp. and San Miguel Global Light and Power Corp. , a unit of San Miguel Global Power Holdings Corp. , will jointly develop a 153. 5 MW solar plant in the Philippines. Citicore Renewable Energy Corp. (CREC) and San Miguel Global Light and Power Corp. (SGLP) have entered into a joint venture for a 153. 5 MW solar project in the Philippines. The two parties will jointly develop, build and operate the plant, to be located in Barangay Lucanin, within the province of Bataan on the island of Luzon. SLGP is a unit of San Miguel Global Power Holdings ...

