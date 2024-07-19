Anzeige
Samstag, 20.07.2024
N.C. State University: Jeff Bezos spendet 30 Millionen Dollar an Lab-Grown-Meat-Unternehmen
WKN: A1C0DX | ISIN: SE0003366871 | Ticker-Symbol: SSV2
Tradegate
19.07.24
19:46 Uhr
0,003 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
19.07.2024 13:46 Uhr
121 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Observationsstatusen för SAS AB uppdateras / The observation status for SAS AB is updated

Den 5 juli 2022 gavs aktierna i SAS AB ("Bolaget") observationsstatus med
hänvisning till osäkerhet kring Bolagets finansiella ställning. 

Idag, den 19 juli 2024, offentliggjorde Bolaget ett pressmeddelande med
information om att Bolaget beslutat att ansöka om avnotering av Bolagets aktier
från Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm AB har också mottagit en sådan ansökan. 

Enligt regelverket för Nasdaq Stockholm kan en emittents aktier ges
observationsstatus om emittenten ansökt om avnotering av dessa. 

Med hänvisning till det ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att uppdatera
observationsstatusen för aktierna i SAS AB (SAS, ISIN-kod SE0003366871,
orderboks-ID 013557). 

On July 5, 2022, the shares in SAS AB (the "Company") were given observation
status with reference to uncertainty in respect of the Company's financial
position. 

Today, July 19, 2024, the Company issued a press release with information that
the Company has decided to apply for delisting of its shares from Nasdaq
Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has also received such an application. 

The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that an issuer's shares may be given
observation status if the issuer has applied to have the shares removed from
trading. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the
observation status for the shares in SAS AB (SAS, ISIN code SE0003366871, order
book ID 013557). 

För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Enforcement &
Investigations på telefon 08-405 70 50. 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact
Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
