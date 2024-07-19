CBD Life Sciences, Inc. Announces Corporate Executive Jennifer Simmons

CBD Life Sciences Inc. (OTC PINK:CBDL), a leading company in the CBD industry, is proud to announce the addition of Jennifer Simmons as the new General Manager. Jennifer is a highly skilled professional who will significantly elevate our company's growth and revenue, as well as enhance our marketing strategies.

Jennifer brings over 10 years of experience in marketing and business development to CBDL. Most recently, she served as a Marketing Manager at Square Inc., where she demonstrated her expertise in driving business growth. Jennifer graduated from California State University in 2017 with a BA in Psychology and studied marketing and fine art.

Throughout her career, Jennifer has worked with multi-million-dollar businesses such as TNT Fireworks, Capital One, and Christian Cowan. She has curated custom e-commerce solutions to help these companies achieve their revenue and business goals. Her extensive background in tech and marketing positions her perfectly to help CBDL grow online, boost SEO, and create high-quality packaging and design for our products.

In her role as General Manager, Jennifer will oversee the opening of multiple retail locations for CBDL and manage our Scottsdale location. She will lead our sales team and work tirelessly to drive traffic both in-store and online. Her leadership and vision are expected to be instrumental in CBDL's continued success.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jennifer Simmons to our team," said Lisa Nelson, CEO of CBDL. "Her proven track record in marketing and business development, coupled with her innovative approach, will be invaluable as we expand our retail presence and enhance our online capabilities."

For more information about CBDL and our latest developments, please visit www.thecbdvault.com

CBD is celebrated for its potential to address a wide range of conditions. From behavioral and neurological disorders like ADD/ADHD, anxiety, autism, bipolar disorder, OCD, PTSD, epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, and ALS, to pain management for headaches, migraines, arthritis, cramps, spinal injuries, and fibromyalgia, CBD offers promising benefits. It may also support gastrointestinal health, aiding in conditions such as anorexia, cachexia, Crohn's disease, diabetes, and nausea, and provide relief for physical and immune system disorders, including muscular dystrophy, cancer, and hypertension.

Stay connected for more exciting updates as The CBD Vault continues to innovate and set new standards in the CBD industry.

About The CBD Vault Inc.

The CBD Vault Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of CBD Life Sciences Inc. The CBD Vault has developed and is retailing/wholesale a full line of cannabidiol based organic products including CBD Drops, Pain Relief Creams, Anxiety & Sleep Supplements, Edibles, Coffee, Skincare Line, Pet Line, Tablets. The CBD Vault's products can be viewed and purchased on the Company's website at www.thecbdvault.com

Follow our social media for the latest updates!

X: https://www.x.com/CBDL_StockOTC

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cbd.vault

IR Contact: cbdvaultaz@gmail.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties. See CBD Life Sciences, Inc's, Inc.'s filings with OTC Markets, which may identify specific factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and reflects management's current expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Some of these factors include: general global economic conditions; general industry and market conditions, sector changes and growth rates; uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; increasing competition; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of services; changes in the economy; changes in laws and regulations, including codes and standards, intellectual property rights, and tax matters; or other matters not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: CBD Life Sciences Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com