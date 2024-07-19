Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - July 19, 2024) - Bright Shift, a digital platform offering online therapy, workshops, and meditation sessions, has launched a new service for companies and workplaces, recognizing this need within workers. This service allows organizations to inquire about programs to teach meditation to their employees online.

"These online meditation programs are particularly useful for international corporations with branches in various countries. Employees can tune into the online meditation program from different locations simultaneously," says Leila Estifaie Quinn, Bright Shift's founder.

These meditation programs were designed to help employees become more productive and manage stress, a challenge in modern times.

Bright Shift's meditation programs teach employees how to integrate meditation into their daily routines. Within these programs, employees learn techniques to use their breath to calm their emotions and thoughts, bring attention to the present moment, and reduce stress.

There are various types of meditation, and not every form is suitable for everyone. In Bright Shift's meditation programs, employees will discover the type of meditation that best suits their specific needs. Among the many benefits of regular meditation practice, stress reduction stands out as a primary advantage.

Additionally, these meditation programs can help foster a spirit of collaboration and cooperation among employees.

To learn more about Bright Shift's offerings and services, visit: https://brightshift.co/.

Contact:

Leila Estifaie Quinn

Founder & CEO

care@brightshift.co

https://brightshift.co/

