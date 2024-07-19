BlackRock's climate infrastructure business has increased its stake in Brite Energy Partners. The KRW 100 billion ($72 million) investment will help to scale the South Korean independent power producer's solar portfolio and expand its energy storage and EV charging operations. BlackRock's Climate Infrastructure business has increased its majority stake in South Korean independent power producer Brite Energy Partners. The latest transaction, equivalent to KRW 100 billion, marks BlackRock's fourth investment in Brite Energy Partners since August 2021. Brite Energy Partners said the investment ...

