Marlboro, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - July 19, 2024) - The Kaga Institute is excited to announce the addition of the Secret Duo service to its offerings. This innovative treatment combines the Secret Pro and Secret RF devices by Cutera, utilizing a dual, non-ablative technology with a 1540 nm fractional laser and RF microneedling.

Dr. Mira Kaga

The Secret Duo addresses various skin concerns, such as aging, texture issues, stretch marks, sun damage, enlarged pores, and scars, enhancing skin quality and rejuvenation. This aligns with the institute's mission to offer advanced medical and aesthetic treatments.

The Secret Duo has become a significant addition to The Kaga Institute's practice, offering patients fresher, smoother, and brighter skin. The institute has acknowledged Cutera for enabling them to enhance their service offerings.

Dr. Mira Kaga stated, "The Secret Duo is the combination of radiofrequency microneedling with a 1540 nm erbium laser. Its color-blind nature allows it to be used on all patients. We look forward to seeing its impact on our practice and the future of aesthetic treatments."

The Secret Duo service is part of TKI's continuous efforts to integrate cutting-edge technologies, ensuring they stay at the forefront of medical and aesthetic treatments. Future initiatives will focus on expanding service offerings and enhancing patient care through innovative solutions.

About The Kaga Institute:

Dr. Mira Kaga established The Kaga Institute, located in NJ, in Marlboro and East Brunswick, to provide a wide range of services in internal medicine and aesthetics. Some of the treatments include the clinic's very own hyperhidrosis, migraine, cardiac tests, hormone replacement, and dietitian services. Some of the aesthetic services include tattoo removal, body contouring, hair restoration, injectables, and dermal fillers, just to name a few, not forgetting laser treatments. The team at TKI is steadfast in upholding innovation, with all minimally invasive procedures to make their patients feel better, but not different.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/216545

SOURCE: SMG Media Group