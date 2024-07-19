Chico, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 19, 2024) - AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTC Pink: AMMX), a leading provider of heavy equipment for logistics companies, infrastructure construction, and forestry conservation, is pleased to announce the sale of $600,000 in equipment orders. This includes a refurbished Taylor Equipment Empty Container Handler and two Taylor Equipment 52,000-pound capacity forklifts.

The refurbished Taylor Equipment Empty Container Handler will be shipped to the West Coast in the first week of August. This robust machine is designed to handle empty containers efficiently, ensuring smooth operations at ports and logistics centers.





Additionally, two Taylor Equipment 52,000-pound capacity forklifts will be shipped at the end of July to a customer in Southern California. These forklifts are known for their durability and high lifting capacity, making them ideal for heavy-duty operations.





"We are happy to fulfill these orders, which highlight the trust our customers place in AmeraMex International for their heavy equipment needs," said Lee Hamre, CEO of AmeraMex International. "Our commitment to providing high-quality, reliable equipment continues to drive our success in the industry."

For more information and pricing of equipment for the logistics, construction, and forestry industries, or to book a demonstration of the First Green Company's Electric's 100 percent electric skid steer loaders, ASV Posti-Tract and Skid Steer Loaders, Menzi Muck Excavators, or a Magni Telescopic Handler, contact the AmeraMex/Hamre Equipment sales team at 530.895.8955.

AmeraMex International

AmeraMex International sells, leases, and rents heavy equipment to companies within multiple industries including construction, logistics, mining, and lumber. The company has over 30 years of experience in heavy equipment sales and service. Follow AmeraMex on Twitter @ammx_intl and visit the AmeraMex website, www.AMMX.net or www.HamreEquipment.com for additional information and equipment videos.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "potential," "continue" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors are encouraged to review the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if added information becomes available in the future.

