I Love Fruit & Veg from Europe: the beneficial properties of berries

Full of vitamins and sophisticated flavours, they are natural "fat burners".

LONDON, July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fragrant, delicious and jewel-coloured, they are known for their elegant, complex flavours - and are good for you. Berries are an exquisite delicacy and, as part of a balanced diet, they can contribute to general good health and help with weight loss. The information and promotional campaign "I love fruit & veg from Europe", co-financed by the European Union and managed by a group of five agricultural producer organisations (Terra Orti, A.O.A., La Deliziosa, Agritalia and Meridia) invites British consumers to eat raspberries, blackberries, blueberries, blackcurrants, wild strawberries and black cherries.

Berries are an obvious choice because they contain plenty of water and fibre, vitamins, mineral salts and antioxidants. They also contain polyphenols, which have a fat-burning effect. Whether eaten fresh, in preserves or juices, they make a perfect snack for those on a diet: berries are low in calories but highly nutritious and they can give a sense of fullness; they can also help to control cholesterol. Furthermore, they are easily absorbed and have diuretic, purifying and laxative properties - thanks to their organic acids, sugars and pectin - essential in maintaining a healthy gastrointestinal tract and the adjoining glands (the liver). They are also recommended as part of the diet for children because they can help to improve memory function.

Cranberries can help to prevent and combat urinary tract infections. Cranberry extract can relieve associated burning sensations and discomfort. The virtues of berries really are endless. They are a good source of folic acid, which is essential during pregnancy to promote healthy growth and development in babies. Blueberries can help to lower blood pressure: a bowl a day can protect the heart and help lower blood pressure in women during menopause. Raspberries can counteract inflammation, especially joint inflammation, due to their purifying and diuretic effects. Blackcurrant-based drinks, on the other hand, are recommended at times of extreme fatigue and physical overload, like after sustained and strenuous exercise, because they can aid recovery.

Learn more about the benefits of a healthy diet based on fresh, seasonal fruits and vegetables at: www.ilovefruitandvegfromeurope.co.uk

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2464480/Berries.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2186810/I_Love_Fruit_Veg_Europe_Logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2188611/5_Member_EU_Footer_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/i-love-fruit--veg-from-europe-the-beneficial-properties-of-berries-302201461.html