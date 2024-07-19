Sales Talent Inc. Was Named a Market Leader by G2 for Its Recruitment Agencies and Staffing Agencies Categories for Summer 2024

Sales Talent was the #1 rated recruiting firm on G2 out of 412 recruiting firms worldwide.

BELLEVUE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2024 / Sales Talent, Inc., a leading software and manufacturing/industrial B2B sales recruiting firm, announced today that it had won three of G2's coveted awards: Market Leader-Recruitment Agencies, Market Leader-Staffing Agencies, and Clients Love Us.

"Client satisfaction is the most important metric we measure at Sales Talent. Winning G2's highest award - Market Leader - for both the recruiting and staffing agency categories is a great honor and reflective of the amazing job our team performs for our clients. This is our 3rd quarter in a row achieving this, and we have no intention of letting our clients down in the future."

G2 is the leading provider of business software and services reviews and leverages its community's knowledge to help others make the right software and service decisions for their business.

About Sales Talent

Sales Talent, Inc. is a contingent and retained Go to Market recruiting firm (sales, customer success and marketing) for startup SaaS and Manufacturing/Industrial B2B companies.

Sales roles we recruit for: SDR, BDR, AE, Major Accounts, Enterprise AE, Customer Success, Pre Sales, Sales Operations, Sales Manager, Director of Sales, VP of Sales, CRO, and CSO.

Marketing roles we recruit for: Product Marketing, Digital Demand Manager, Solutions Marketing, Social Media Marketing, Content Marketing, Marketing Manager, Brand Marketing, Director of Marketing, VP of Marketing, and CMO.

Contact Information

Chris Carlson

President

chris@salestalentinc.com

425-739-9979

