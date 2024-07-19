Enlivex Therapeutics and Biotricity Interviews to Air on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money Show on Bloomberg TV

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2024 / RedChip Companies will air interviews with Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq:ENLV) and Biotricity, Inc. (Nasdaq:BTCY) on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show, a sponsored program on Bloomberg TV, this Saturday, July 20, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the U.S.

Access the interviews in their entirety at:

Enlivex Therapeutics: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/enlv_access

Biotricity: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/btcy_access

Oren Hershkovitz, Ph.D., CEO of Enlivex Therapeutics, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show on Bloomberg TV to provide a corporate update. Enlivex is a clinical stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company developing AllocetraTM, a universal, off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages, which are primary immune cells, into their homeostatic state. Diseases such as osteoarthritis, sepsis, and many others reprogram macrophages out of their homeostatic state. These nonhomeostatic macrophages contribute significantly to the severity of the respective diseases. By restoring macrophage homeostasis, Allocetra has the potential to provide a novel immunotherapeutic mechanism of action and resolution for conditions which are life threatening and debilitating "unmet medical needs".

In an exclusive interview, Dr. Waqaas Al-Siddiq, Founder and CEO of Biotricity, will share insight into the company's innovative portfolio of cardiac monitoring solutions, which includes the FDA-cleared Bioflux® and Biocore devices, targeting a total addressable market of $35 billion. With its solutions utilized daily by cardiologists across 34 states and 500 centers, Biotricity has captured an 8% market share in cardiology, bolstered by high retention rates of approximately 99% and a recurring revenue base that boasts strong LTV-to-CAC ratios. Biotricity is on a clear path to profitability and expects to be EBITDA positive before the end of 2024.

About Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Enlivex is a clinical stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company developing Allocetra, a universal, off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into their homeostatic state. Resetting non-homeostatic macrophages into their homeostatic state is critical for immune system rebalancing and resolution of life-threatening conditions. For more information, visit http://www.enlivex.com.

About Biotricity

Biotricity is transforming the healthcare market by bridging the gap in remote monitoring and chronic care management with a focus on cardiology. Physicians and patients trust Biotricity's unparalleled standard for preventive and personal care, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for chronic conditions. The company develops comprehensive remote health monitoring solutions for the medical and consumer markets. To learn more, visit www.biotricity.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About RedChip Companies

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. For 32 years, RedChip has delivered concrete, measurable results for its clients. Our newsletter, Small Stocks, Big Money, is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated millions of unique investor views; investor webinars and group calls; a television show, Small Stocks, Big Money, which airs weekly on Bloomberg US; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relation services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more.

