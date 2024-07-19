Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company, today announced at the Royal International Air Tattoo (RIAT) that the company is expanding its relationship with longtime channel partner Gama Aviation. Newly designated as an Authorized Sales Representative (ASR) for Textron Aviation Special Missions aircraft in the United Kingdom and Ireland, Gama Aviation will now feature special missions variants of the entire portfolio of Cessna and Beechcraft aircraft.

"With an established and growing base of our special missions aircraft in the United Kingdom and Ireland, Textron Aviation is continuously investing in providing the best aviation experience for customers," said Bob Gibbs, vice president, Special Mission Sales, Textron Aviation. "Gama Aviation has a proven record of providing quality maintenance and excellent service on Cessna and Beechcraft aircraft, and this latest authorization provides an even greater level of convenience for new and returning customers."

This authorization allows customers to engage with Gama Aviation on their total needs, from developing their requirements through turnkey solutions of missionized aircraft, with full in-country support.

"We are delighted to be extending our relationship with Textron Aviation as an Authorized Sales Representative for Special Missions aircraft," said Mark Smith, managing director, Special Missions, Gama Aviation. "As a long-term design, embodiment, maintainer and operator of Textron Aviation platforms for Air Ambulance and Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance missions, we feel ideally placed to advise end users and operators of the art of the possible in their Special Missions configuration. Working with Textron Aviation in this way will strengthen the total support we can collectively provide in the U.K. and Ireland."

Endless Special Missions Possibilities

When government, military and commercial customers want airborne solutions for critical missions, they turn to Textron Aviation. The company's aviation solutions provide the high performance and flight characteristics required to address the unique challenges of special missions operations. With unparalleled quality, versatility and low operating costs, Textron Aviation products are ideal for air ambulance; intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR); utility transport; aerial survey; flight inspection; training and a number of other special operations.

