LEAP is the first engine certified on this application

Entry into service expected later this year

A321XLR is longest range of A320neo family

CFM International is celebrating certification of the LEAP-powered Airbus A321XLR by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA). The A321XLR marks the fifth member of the A320neo family aircraft powered by LEAP engines. Supporting aircraft certification were updates to the engine's type certificates, which EASA and the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) granted on July 10.

"Certification of the CFM-powered A321XLR is an important milestone in providing our operators much greater route scheduling flexibility," said Gaël Méheust, president and CEO of CFM International. "The engine was always designed with 35,000-lb. thrust capability for longer range, higher max takeoff weight aircraft. As a result, no engine modifications were required, giving operators the added benefit of 100 percent commonality with their existing A320neo family fleets."

As the aviation industry gathers at the Farnborough International Airshow, trade visitors will be able to see the LEAP-powered A321XLR on flight display. To date, 11 airlines and lessors have selected LEAP engines to power more than 190 A321XLR aircraft. When including the A321LR and A321neo, LEAP engines have been the preferred choice for more than 70 customers across more than 2,300 large, long-range Airbus single-aisle aircraft.

The CFM LEAP engine family delivers 15 to 20 percent lower fuel consumption and CO2 emissions, as well as a significant improvement in noise, compared to previous generation engines. With more than 3,300 LEAP-powered aircraft in service, the engine has allowed CFM customers to avoid 35 million tons of CO2 emissions.* The engine has been the most successful new product introduction in CFM's 50-year history, with the fastest ramp-up of engine flight hours ever in the industry surpassing 50 million hours in just eight years.

*Compared to the same flights powered by CFM56 engines.

About CFM International

A 50/50 joint venture between GE Aerospace and Safran Aircraft Engines, CFM International has redefined international cooperation and helped change the course of commercial aviation since its founding in 1974. Today, CFM is the world's leading supplier of commercial aircraft engines with a product line that sets the industry standard for efficiency, reliability, durability, and optimized cost of ownership. CFM produces the LEAP family of engines and supports LEAP and CFM56 fleets for operators worldwide. www.cfmaeroengines.com

CFM, CFM56, LEAP, RISE, and the CFM logo are trademarks of CFM International, a 50/50 joint company between Safran Aircraft Engines and GE

