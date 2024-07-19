The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 19

The Diverse Income Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 18 July 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to 18 July 2024 98.51p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 95.68p per ordinary share

19 July 2024

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45