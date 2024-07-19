Wood Group (John) Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 19
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
Notification andpublicdisclosure oftransactions bypersonsdischarging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associatedwith them
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
STEPHEN NICOL
2
Reason for thenotification
a)
Position/status
EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - OPERATIONS
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3
Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)
LEI
549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4
Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;
(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH
GB00B5N0P849
b)
Nature of the transaction
ACQUISITION OF PARTNERSHIP SHARES IN THE WOOD SHARE INCENTIVE PLAN AND AWARD OF NIL COST MATCHING SHARES
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
PARTNERSHIP SHARES
£2.05
73
MATCHING SHARES
£NIL
37
d)
Aggregated information
PARTNERSHIP SHARES
- Aggregated volume
- Price
73
£2.05
MATCHING SHARES
- Aggregated volume
- Price
37
£NIL
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-07-18
f)
Place of the transaction
OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE