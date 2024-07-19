LONGi maintains AAA ranking in Q2 2024 PV ModuleTech bankability ratings

XI'AN, China, July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LONGi has once again retained its AAA ranking in PV-Tech's Q2 2024 PV ModuleTech bankability ratings, the 18th consecutive quarter for the company to achieve this status.

The PV ModuleTech bankability ratings represent a comprehensive assessment that evaluates manufacturers based on key criteria such as value chain strength, production capacities, global shipment profiles, capex, R&D investment, cash-flow management, profitability and turnover. The longevity of LONGi's AAA ranking reflects its robust performance across these metrics, reinforcing its position as a trusted market leader.

The company's commitment to innovation remains constant, with ongoing investment in research and development aimed at advancing solar technology, its dedication to enhancing product efficiency and reliability underscoring its leadership in meeting the evolving needs of global energy markets.

The company made significant strides in various new technology fields, launching major products such as the TaiRay silicon wafer, HPBC 2.0, Hi-MO 9, and Hi-MO X6 Max. These launches demonstrated LONGi's profound expertise in silicon wafer and cell technology and its commitment to the BC technology path, quickly capturing widespread market attention. Leveraging the robust growth potential of BC platform technology, LONGi is poised to swiftly introduce new products tailored to meet market demands.

During the first half of 2024, LONGi has already established a number of new world records for solar cell efficiency. In May, the company announced a world-record efficiency of 27.30% for its silicon heterojunction back-contact (HBC) cells, certified by Germany's ISFH, with a new record of 30.1% efficiency for commercial M6 size wafer-level silicon-perovskite tandem cells following in June, certified by Fraunhofer ISE. Both milestones were achieved immediately after a further record of 34.6% for tandem cell efficiency was announced at SNEC 2024. The world records highlight LONGi's leading position in pushing the efficiency limits of tandem solar cell prototypes and mark significant milestones in the commercial viability of the technology.

Founded in 2000, LONGi is committed to being the world's leading solar technology company, focusing on customer-driven value creation for full scenario energy transformation.

Under its mission of 'making the best of solar energy to build a green world', LONGi has dedicated itself to technology innovation and established five business sectors, covering mono silicon wafers, cells and modules, commercial and industrial distributed solar solutions, green energy solutions and hydrogen equipment. The company has honed its capabilities to provide green energy and has, more recently, also embraced green hydrogen products and solutions to support global zero carbon development. www.longi.com

