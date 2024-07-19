Transparency Market Research: Indwelling Catheters Market to reach US$ 1.9 Billion by 2031: Rising Awareness Among Patients and Healthcare Providers Create Lucrative Business Opportunities - TMR

Conditions such as urinary retention, urinary incontinence, and prostate enlargement drive the demand for indwelling catheters, especially among aging demographics.

WILMINGTON, Del., July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The indwelling catheters market was projected to attain US$ 1.1 billion in 2022. It is likely to garner a 5.5% CAGR from 2023 to 2031, and by 2031, the market is expected to attain US$ 1.9 billion.

Indwelling catheters offer a less invasive alternative to traditional methods for managing urinary issues, driving their adoption. Growth in healthcare expenditure, particularly in developing regions, supports the adoption of advanced medical devices like indwelling catheters.

Rising awareness among patients and healthcare providers about the benefits of indwelling catheters in managing urinary disorders contributes to market growth. Increasing preference for home healthcare settings over hospital stays for managing chronic conditions further drives the demand for indwelling catheters designed for long-term use.

Conditions such as diabetes, spinal cord injuries, and neurological disorders contribute to urinary retention and incontinence, necessitating the use of indwelling catheters. Improvements in healthcare facilities and infrastructure, particularly in developing regions, enhance accessibility to advanced medical devices like indwelling catheters.

Manufacturers are increasingly focusing on developing catheters that prioritize patient comfort, minimize discomfort, and reduce the risk of infections and complications. Incorporation of digital health technologies such as smart catheters and remote monitoring capabilities enhances patient management and compliance, driving market growth.

Increasing preference for disposable indwelling catheters due to lower risk of infections, convenience, and cost-effectiveness compared to reusable alternatives. Expanded insurance coverage and reimbursement policies for medical devices like indwelling catheters facilitate greater patient access and adoption.

Key Findings of Market Report

Increasing demand for personalized healthcare solutions leads to the development of customized indwelling catheters tailored to individual patient needs and preferences.

Adoption of telehealth platforms and remote patient monitoring solutions increases the demand for indwelling catheters that can be managed and monitored remotely.

Development of hybrid indwelling catheters that combine features of both intermittent and indwelling catheters, offering flexibility and improved patient comfort.

Rising awareness and stringent infection control protocols in healthcare settings drive the adoption of indwelling catheters with enhanced antimicrobial properties and infection prevention measures.

Market Trends for Indwelling Catheters

By product, the 3-way catheters segment is expected to boost the growth of the indwelling catheters market.

Conditions like benign prostatic hyperplasia often require catheterization with 3-way catheters to facilitate continuous bladder irrigation and drainage, driving demand.

Innovations in catheter materials and designs, including improvements in irrigation capabilities and reduced risk of encrustation, enhance the effectiveness and acceptance of 3-way catheters among healthcare providers.

Manufacturers' focus on developing 3-way catheters with improved comfort features, such as softer materials and ergonomic designs, enhances patient compliance and satisfaction.

In terms of material, the silicone segment is anticipated to accelerate the market growth. Silicone catheters are known for their excellent biocompatibility, reducing the risk of allergic reactions and tissue irritation compared to latex-based catheters, making them suitable for a wider patient population.

Silicone catheters offer greater durability and resistance to degradation over time, supporting longer indwelling periods and reducing the frequency of catheter replacements, which is beneficial for both patients and healthcare providers.

Indwelling Catheters Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period? 2023-2031 Base Year? 2017-2021 Size in 2023 US$ 1.1 Bn Forecast (Value) in 2031 US$ 1.9 Bn Growth Rate (CAGR) 5.5 % No. of Pages 349 Pages Segments covered By Product, By Material, By Indication, By End-user, By Region

Global Market for Indwelling Catheters: Regional Outlook

North America

Growing patient preference and healthcare provider adoption of minimally invasive techniques for urological conditions favor the use of indwelling catheters over more invasive alternatives.

Control: Heightened awareness and initiatives aimed at reducing healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) drive the demand for indwelling catheters with advanced infection control features in North American healthcare settings.

Asia Pacific

Growing awareness among healthcare providers and patients about the benefits of indwelling catheters, coupled with educational initiatives, contributes to higher adoption rates in Asia Pacific.

In Japan, research in ICUs and stroke units reveal high rates of use, with a considerable proportion of it unsuitable.

In Western countries, it has been reported that more than 20% of inpatients have indwelling urinary catheters-and this leads to complications like CAUTI, damage on the urethra and immobility while studies carried out at Korean hospitals indicate improper maintenance practices increase susceptibility to catheter associated urinary tract infection among Koreans who use urinary catheter (s) most times for a long period at home.

Indwelling Catheters Market: Key Players

The competitive landscape of the indwelling catheters market is characterized by a mix of global and regional players, each competing based on product innovation, technological advancements, regulatory compliance, and market expansion strategies. The following companies are well known participants in the indwelling catheters market:

Cardinal Health Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Becton, Dickinson, and Company (BD)

Coloplast Corp.

Teleflex Incorporated

Bactiguard

Cook Medical LLC

Medline Industries Inc.

SunMed

Amsino International Inc.

Poiesis Medical LLC

Key Development

In 2024, Clarius Mobile Health received 510(k) clearance from the US FDA for its Clarius Bladder AI ultrasound software. This software delivers automated bladder volume measurements within seconds, aiding in the assessment of urinary retention and bladder emptying for patients with urinary tract obstructions or neurogenic bladder conditions.

Indwelling Catheters Market Segmentation

Product

2-way Catheters

3-way Catheters

4-way Catheters

Material

Latex (Silicone Elastomer Coated Latex, PTFE [Teflon] Coated Latex, and Hydrophilic Polymer Coated Latex)

Silicone

Indication

Urinary Incontinence

Benign Prostate Hyperplasia (Urinary Retention)

Post-surgical Care

Critical Care

End User

Hospitals

Long-term Care Facilities

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

