Cable Connector Market to reach USD 153.60 Bn by 2030 and is expected to be dominated by the IT & Telecommunication Segment -Says Stellar Market Research

PUNE, India, July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A cable connector is a component that is attached to the end of a cable so that it plugs into a port or an interface of an electronic system. As crucial electromechanical components, connectors play a pivotal role in establishing secure connections between different devices and facilitating the transmission of signals, energy, or data. These connectors come in various types, catering to specific applications and differing in pin layout, contact materials, and packaging design.

There is a growing need for technologies that can support higher data rates, as demonstrated by TE Connectivity's introduction of 8-pair shielded RJ45 connectors designed for 10GbE speeds in challenging industrial settings. Stellar Market Research states that the market size for the Cable Connector Market was valued at USD 96.09 Bn in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.93 percent during the forecast period, reaching USD 153.60 Bn by 2030.

The Cable Connector Market Report delves into the intricate dynamics of the Cable Connector industry, offering a comprehensive analysis of key trends, challenges, opportunities, and market drivers shaping its trajectory. Through thorough research methodology, the report employs a multi-faceted approach to gather and analyze data, including both primary and secondary research techniques. This ensures the accuracy, reliability, and depth of insights provided in the Cable Connector Market Report, empowering stakeholders to make informed decisions and capitalize on emerging opportunities in the premium financing landscape.

Cable Connector Market Scope

Market Size in 2023 USD 96.09 Bn Market Size in 2030 USD 153.60 Bn CAGR 6.93 Percent Forecast Period 2024-2030 Base Year 2023 Number of Pages 229 No. of Tables 138 No. of Charts and Figures 193 Segment Covered By Product, Type, and Vertical Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size, and Forecast by Revenue | 2024-2030, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players' Market Ranking Analysis.

Get your Sample PDF:https://www.stellarmr.com/report/req_sample/Cable-Connector-Market/46

Key Player Offerings

Amphenol Communication Solutions has expanded its high-speed cable products to meet the needs of next-gen enterprise server and storage equipment, including PCIe, EDSFF, OCP, and power shelf specifications. They collaborated with PCI-SIG to develop a PCIe DirectAttached cable riser solution supporting up to PCIe 5.0 32Gb/s, reducing signal loss by using high-speed cable instead of traces on the motherboard.

Fujitsu has introduced a new series of cable connectors designed for high-speed data transmission, specifically targeting data centers and telecommunications. These connectors are a crucial part of their efforts to enhance connectivity solutions for 5G networks and other high-demand applications.

Huawei broadened its range of products in the cable connectors sector, with a focus on high-performance connectors designed to meet the requirements of contemporary telecommunications infrastructure. This involved creating connectors that adhere to the most up-to-date data transmission standards, enabling smooth integration with current systems.

Electrification of Automotive Driving Cable Connector Demand

The growing electronic content in cars and the electrification of vehicles are driving up demand for advanced cable connections. The transition to electric vehicles (EVs) demands complex electrical systems, which raises the demand for superior cable connections. In 2023, the global EV market reached around 3.5 Million sales with a YoY increase of 35%. Within the automotive value chain, this surge offers profitable opportunities, particularly in the manufacture of cable connections. The cost of manufacturing these complex connectors varies, and with the expected rise in the use of electric vehicles, there is a significant rise in the revenue from cable connector sales. For instance, compared to a car with a traditional internal combustion engine, an electric vehicle typically has five times as many connections, which increases the profitability of the manufacturer. Additionally, modern automobiles integrate entertainment, telematics, and advanced driving assistance systems (ADAS), all of which significantly depend on durable cable connections. By 2025, it is anticipated that the electrical content in cars will weigh half as much as the vehicle itself, which will increase the need for reliable connectors. By 2025, it is anticipated that the electrical content in cars will weigh half as much as the vehicle itself, which will increase the need for reliable cable connectors. The use of high-voltage connections in electric vehicles (EVs) that can withstand voltages of up to 800V is an example of advancements. Through the development of a strong and long-lasting value chain, these advancements not only improve the performance and safety of EVs but also boost the automobile industry's overall profitability.

Cable Connector Market Regional Insights

China's cable connector market, driven by its growing manufacturing sector, integration of advanced technology, and huge consumer base has been the largest. The well-established value chain with several local manufacturers contributes to the low cost of manufacturing and increase in profitability. The cable connector sales have been directly proportional to the increase in the demand for electronic devices with almost 60% of the Chinese population living in urban areas. Additionally, Japan's Cable connector market has observed a significant rise in cable connector sales due to its high-tech industries leveraging innovations in robotics and automotive technologies. The South Korean cable connector market observes an approximate 6.5% increase in revenue with its strong electronics and telecommunications sectors supported by significant investments in 5G infrastructure. Government initiatives like Make in India create several opportunities for the India Cable Connector Market. In addition, the US Cable Connector Market presents beneficial opportunities, particularly in the fields of aerospace, defence, and telecommunications. High-performance connections are essential for crucial applications in the US aerospace industry, which produces over $300 billion yearly and ensures continued demand. There are additional opportunities in the renewable energy sector, where the need for wind and solar energy projects necessitates the use of dependable connections for effective power transfer.

For detailed price trend analysis, Request for a Sample Report: https://www.stellarmr.com/report/req_sample/Cable-Connector-Market/46

Cable Connector Market Segmentation

By Product

Coaxial Cable/Electronic Wire

Fiber Optics Cable

Power Cable

Signal and Control Cable

Telecom and Data Cable

By Type

PCB Connectors

Circular/Rectangular Connectors

Fiber Optic Connectors

IO Connectors

By Vertical

IT & Telecommunication

Automotive

Aerospace & defense

Consumer Electronics

Industrial and Manufacturing

Energy & Power

Oil & Gas

Cable Connector Market Key Players include:

Amphenol Corporation

Molex Inc. (Koch Industries)

Fujitsu Limited

AVX Corporation

AMETEK Inc.

TE Connectivity Limited

Others

Key questions answered in the Cable Connector Market are:

What is a cable connector?

What is the current growth rate of the Cable Connector market?

Who are the key players in the Cable Connector Market?

What are the factors affecting growth in the Cable Connector Market?

Who held the largest market share in the Cable Connector Market?

What is the demand pattern for the Cable Connector Market?

What are the key trends in the Cable Connector Market?

What are the growth prospects in developing countries for the Cable Connector Market?

Which segment is expected to witness the fastest growth and why in the Cable Connector Market?

Inquire Before Buying:https://www.stellarmr.com/report/req_sample/Cable-Connector-Market/46

Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2022)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2022)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by Different Segment | 2024-2030

Market Dynamics - Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by Region

Market Segmentation - A detailed analysis by Product, Type, Vertical, and Region.

Competitive Landscape - Profiles of selected key players by region in a strategic perspective

Competitive landscape - Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player

Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER's analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of business by region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

Stellar Market Research a leading Electronics research firm, has also published the following reports:

Wires and Cables Market: The market size was valued at USD 218.27 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 339.41 Bn by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.51 %.

AV Cables for Residential Market: The market size is expected to grow from US$ 262.3 Million in 2023 to US$ 354.56 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.4%.

Offshore Wind Cable Market: The market size was valued at US$ 3.38 Bn. in 2023 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 19.3% through 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly US$ 11.65 Bn. by 2030.

Portable Charger Market: The market size was valued at USD 11.42 Bn. in 2023 and the Portable Charger revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 18.10 Bn. by 2030.

Submarine Power Cable Market: The market size was valued at US$ 9.19 Bn. in 2023 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 6.4% through 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly US$ 14.19 Bn. by 2030.

About Stellar Market Research:

Stellar Market Research is a multifaceted market research and consulting company with professionals from several industries. Some industries we cover include medical devices, pharmaceutical manufacturers, science and engineering, electronic components, industrial equipment, technology and communication, cars and automobiles, chemical products and substances, general merchandise, beverages, personal care, and automated systems.

Contact Stellar Market Research:

S.no.8, h.no. 4-8 Pl.7/4

Pinnacle Memories Fl. No. 3,

Pune, Maharashtra, 411029

sales@stellarmr.com

+91 9607365656

Follow us:

Linkedin | Twitter | Facebook | Instagram |

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2458342/Stellar_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cable-connector-market-to-reach-usd-153-60-bn-by-2030-and-is-expected-to-be-dominated-by-the-it--telecommunication-segment--says-stellar-market-research-302201591.html