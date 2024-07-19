Germany's Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) says 220,000 balcony PV systems were installed in the country in the first half of the year, reaching 200 MW. From pv magazine Germany Germany deployed 200 MW of balcony PV systems in the first half of this year, according to new figures from Bundesnetzagentur. The agency reported that the capacity is represented by approximately 220,000 new systems. It attributed the recent growth to the simplified registration of plug-in solar devices, which have been available since April. The average registered gross output of these systems has increased ...

