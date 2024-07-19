Falling battery costs, shifting regulations and interest in energy independence are driving increased battery attachment rates on residential solar projects in California. From pv magazine USA The U. S. Energy Information Administration reported in its monthly electric power industry report that battery adoption rates are rising among solar customers in California. In October 2023, about 20% of California solar shoppers opted to include a battery energy storage system in their installation. In April 2024, that number has climbed to over 50%. The change to battery-included systems is largely due ...

