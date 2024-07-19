Intelligent Transportation System Market worth $70.7 billion in 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global intelligent transportation system market is expected to reach USD 70.7 billion in 2029 from USD 50.7 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The market's growth is propelled by growing demand from emerging economies, growing public-private partnerships, and growing demand for mobility services. However, the high upfront costs of implementation restrain the market's growth.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=764

Browse in-depth TOC on "Intelligent Transportation System Market"

150 - Tables

60 - Figures

210 - Pages

Intelligent Transportation System Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $ 50.7 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $ 70.7 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% Market Size Available for 2020-2029 Forecast Period 2024-2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Offering, Mode, System and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Complexity of data management and privacy Key Market Opportunities Growing demand from emerging economies Key Market Drivers Rapid urbanization to fuel the demand for intelligent transportation system

The Roadways segment is expected to dominate in the forecast period.

The roadways are expected to continue holding major shares of passenger and freight transportation. This huge number of vehicles demands advanced management systems to enable the smooth flow of traffic and decongest it. Various governments are investing in smart city initiatives and roadway infrastructure. These investments focus on the roadways as it has a high impact on daily commuting and economic activities.

The commercial vehicle operation segment is anticipated to grow fastest during the forecast period.

The commercial vehicle operation segment is expected to grow fastest in the forecast period, boosted by several factors. Government regulations and mandates of safety, emissions, and operational standards are being deployed and hence drive the adoption of ITS in commercial vehicle operations. The technologies, such as electronic logging devices, fleet management systems, and telematics, ensure compliance with such regulations.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=764

US in the North America region to dominate the intelligent transportation system industry during the forecast period.

The US transport infrastructure is very well developed, with long road networks, highways, and urban transit systems that can support the deployment of advanced ITS technologies. It is home to major technology companies and research institutions developing and implementing advanced ITS solutions. These companies have adopted artificial intelligence, machine learning, IoT, and big data analytics, which are crucial for the success of ITS.

Key players

The intelligent transportation system companies includes significant Tier I and II players like Siemens (Germany), Hitachi Ltd. (Japan), Cubic Corporation (US), Conduent Incorporated (US), Kapsch TrafficCom AG (Austria), Denso Corporation (Japan), Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (US), Indra SIstemas S.A. (Spain), Garmin Ltd. (US), and Tomtom International BV (Netherlands) are some of the key players in the intelligent transportation system market.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=764

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

Related Reports:

Electronic Toll Collection Market by Technology (RFID and DSRC), Offering (Hardware and Back Office), Application (Highways and Urban Areas), Type (Transponders/Tag-Based Tolling Systems) and Region - Global Forecast to 2029

Australia Intelligent Transport System (ITS) Market by Application, System (ATMS, ATIS, ITS- Enabled Transportation Pricing System, APTS and CVO), and Territory (New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland, Western Australia, Rest of Australia) - Forecast to 2020

Traffic Sensor Market Size, Share, Statistics and Industry Growth Analysis Report by Type (Inductive Loop, Piezoelectric Sensor, Bending Plate, Image Sensor, Infrared Sensor, Radar Sensor, LiDAR Sensor, Magnetic Sensor, Acoustic Sensor, Thermal Sensor), Technology, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

RFID Market Size, Share, Statistics and Industry Growth Analysis Report by Offering (Tags, Readers, Software & Services), Tag Type (Active, Passive), Wafer Size, Frequency (Low Frequency, High Frequency, Ultra-high Frequency), Form Factor, Material, Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2032

Asset Management System Market With Covid-19 Impact by Solution (GPS, RFID, RTLS, Barcode), Asset Type (Electronic Assets, Returnable Transport Assets, In-Transit Equipment, Manufacturing Assets, Staff), Industry, Geography - Global Forecast to 2025

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/intelligent-transport-systems-its-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/intelligent-transport-systems-its.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1951202/4609423/MarketsandMarkets.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/intelligent-transportation-system-market-worth-70-7-billion-in-2029---exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-302201582.html