Metrocity Bankshares, Inc. Reports Earnings For Second Quarter 2024

ATLANTA, July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. ("MetroCity" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MCBS), holding company for Metro City Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $16.9 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $14.6 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2024, and $13.1 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, the Company reported net income of $31.6 million, or $1.24 per diluted share, compared to $28.8 million, or $1.13 per diluted share, for the same period in 2023.
Second Quarter 2024 Highlights:
- Annualized return on average assets was 1.89%, compared to 1.65% for the first quarter of 2024 and 1.55% for the second quarter of 2023.
- Annualized return on average equity was 17.10%, compared to 15.41% for the first quarter of 2024 and 14.87% for the second quarter of 2023. Excluding average accumulated other comprehensive income, our return on average equity was 18.26% for the second quarter of 2024, compared to 16.27% for the first quarter of 2024 and 15.50% for the second quarter of 2023.
- Efficiency ratio of 35.9%, compared to 37.9% for the first quarter of 2024 and 38.7% for the second quarter of 2023.
- Net interest margin increased by 42 basis points to 3.66% from 3.24% for the previous quarter.
Year-to-Date 2024 Highlights:
- Return on average assets was 1.77% for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to 1.71% for the same period in 2023.
- Return on average equity was 16.27% for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to 16.47% for the same period in 2023. Excluding average accumulated other comprehensive income, our return on average equity was 17.28% for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to 17.27% for the same period in 2023.
- Efficiency ratio of 36.8% for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to 35.9% for the same period in 2023.
- Net interest margin increased by 25 basis points to 3.45% from 3.20% for the same period in 2023.
Results of Operations
Net Income
Net income was $16.9 million for the second quarter of 2024, an increase of $2.3 million, or 15.8%, from $14.6 million for the first quarter of 2024. This increase was primarily due to an increase in interest income of $1.8 million and a decrease in interest expense of $1.9 million, offset by an increase in noninterest expense of $671,000 and an increase in income tax expense of $629,000. Net income increased by $3.8 million, or 29.2%, in the second quarter of 2024 compared to net income of $13.1 million for the second quarter of 2023. This increase was due to an increase in net interest income of $5.7 million and an increase in noninterest income of $868,000, offset by an increase in income tax expense of $925,000, an increase in noninterest expense of $1.6 million and an increase in provision for credit losses of $288,000.
Net income was $31.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, an increase of $2.7 million, or 9.5%, from $28.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023. This increase was due to an increase in net interest income of $6.6 million and an increase in noninterest income of $292,000, offset by an increase in noninterest expense of $3.1 million, an increase in income tax expense of $887,000 and an increase in in provision for credit losses of $148,000.
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
Interest income totaled $54.1 million for the second quarter of 2024, an increase of $1.8 million, or 3.3%, from the previous quarter, primarily due to a 122 basis points and $51.1 million increase in the fed funds sold and interest-bearing cash yield and balance, as well as a 12 basis points increase in the loan yield. As compared to the second quarter of 2023, interest income for the second quarter of 2024 increased by $6.6 million, or 14.0%, primarily due to a 51 basis points increase in the loan yield coupled with a $119.9 million increase in average loan balances, as well as a 109 basis points increase in the total investment yield.
Interest expense totaled $23.4 million for the second quarter of 2024, a decrease of $1.9 million, or 7.4%, from the previous quarter, primarily due to a 34 basis points decrease in deposit costs coupled with a $53.1 million decrease in average deposit balances, offset by a 28 basis points increase in borrowing costs and $25.4 million increase in the average borrowing balance. As compared to the second quarter of 2023, interest expense for the second quarter of 2024 increased by $884,000 or 3.9%, primarily due to a $139.8 million increase in deposit balances and a 106 basis points increase in borrowing costs. The Company currently has interest rate derivative agreements totaling $850.0 million that are designated as cash flow hedges of our deposit accounts indexed to the Effective Federal Funds Rate (currently 5.33%). The weighted average pay rate for these interest rate derivatives is 2.29%. During the second quarter of 2024, we recorded a credit to interest expense of $6.5 million from the benefit received on these interest rate derivatives compared to a benefit of $4.1 million and $857,000 recorded during the first quarter of 2024 and the second quarter of 2023, respectively.
The net interest margin for the second quarter of 2024 was 3.66% compared to 3.24% for the previous quarter, an increase of 42 basis points. The yield on average interest-earning assets for the second quarter of 2024 increased by 18 basis points to 6.45% from 6.27% for the previous quarter, while the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities for the second quarter of 2024 decreased by 26 basis points to 3.68% from 3.94% for the previous quarter. Average earning assets increased by $13.8 million from the previous quarter, due to an increase in average total investments of $50.9 million, offset by a decrease in average loans of $37.1 million. Average interest-bearing liabilities decreased by $27.7 million from the previous quarter as average interest-bearing deposits decreased by $53.1 million while average borrowings increased by $25.4 million.
As compared to the same period in 2023, the net interest margin for the second quarter of 2024 increased by 56 basis points to 3.66% from 3.10%, primarily due to a 55 basis points increase in the yield on average interest-earning assets of $3.37 billion and a six basis point decrease in the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities of $2.55 billion. Average earning assets for the second quarter of 2024 increased by $144.9 million from the second quarter of 2023, due to a $119.9 million increase in average loans and a $24.9 million decrease in average total investments. Average interest-bearing liabilities for the second quarter of 2024 increased by $138.0 million from the second quarter of 2023, driven by an increase in average interest-bearing deposits of $139.8 million, offset by a decrease in average borrowings of $1.8 million.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2024 was $5.6 million, a decrease of $9,000, or 0.2%, from the first quarter of 2024, primarily due to lower gains on sale and servicing income from Small Business Administration ("SBA") loans, offset by higher gains on sale and servicing income from mortgage loans, service charges on deposit accounts and other income. Mortgage loan sales totaled $111.4 million (average sales premium of 1.05%) during the second quarter of 2024 compared to $21.9 million during the first quarter of 2024. There were no SBA loans sold during the second quarter of 2024 compared to $24.1 million SBA loan sold during the first quarter of 2024. During the second quarter of 2024, we recorded a $503,000 fair value adjustment charge on our SBA servicing asset compared to a fair value adjustment gain of $361,000 during the first quarter of 2024.
Compared to the same period in 2023, noninterest income for the second quarter of 2024 increased by $868,000, or 18.5%, primarily due to higher gains on sale and servicing income from mortgage loans and higher mortgage loan fees from higher volume, offset by lower gains on sale and servicing income from SBA loans. During the second quarter of 2023, we recorded a $255,000 fair value adjustment gain on our SBA servicing asset.
Noninterest income for the six months ended June 30, 2024 totaled $11.1 million, an increase of $292,000, or 2.7%, from the six months ended June 30, 2023, primarily due to higher mortgage loan fees from higher volume, as well as higher gains on sale and servicing income from mortgage loans, offset by decreases in gains on sale of SBA loans, SBA servicing income and other income.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2024 totaled $13.0 million, an increase of $671,000, or 5.4%, from $12.4 million for the first quarter of 2024. This increase was primarily attributable to increases in salary and employee benefits, data processing expense and security expense, partially offset by lower professional fees, FDIC insurance premiums, advertising expense, and loan and other real estate owned related expenses. Compared to the second quarter of 2023, noninterest expense during the second quarter of 2024 increased by $1.6 million, or 13.7%, primarily due to higher salary and employee benefits, occupancy expense, security expense and other real estate owned related expenses, offset by lower FDIC insurance premiums and professional fees.
Noninterest expense for the six months ended June 30, 2024 totaled $25.4 million, an increase of $3.1 million, or 14.0%, from $22.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023. This increase was primarily attributable to increases in salaries and employee benefits due to higher commissions from higher loan volume, employee insurance and stock based compensation, as well as higher expenses related to depreciation, rent, data processing and security. These expense increases were partially offset by lower loan related expenses and legal fees.
The Company's efficiency ratio was 35.9% for the second quarter of 2024 compared to 37.9% and 38.7% for the first quarter of 2024 and second quarter of 2023, respectively. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, the efficiency ratio was 36.8% compared to 35.9% for the same period in 2023.
Income Tax Expense
The Company's effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2024 was 27.5%, compared to 28.4% for the first quarter of 2024 and 29.6% for the second quarter of 2023. The Company's effective tax rate for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was 27.9% compared to 28.2% for the same period in 2023.
Balance Sheet
Total Assets
Total assets were $3.62 billion at June 30, 2024, a decrease of $31.8 million, or 0.9%, from $3.65 billion at March 31, 2024, and an increase of $140.3 million, or 4.0%, from $3.48 billion at June 30, 2023. The $31.8 million decrease in total assets at June 30, 2024 compared to March 31, 2024 was primarily due to decreases in loans held for sale of $72.6 million, loans held for investment of $25.4 million and interest rate derivatives of $2.5 million, partially offset by an increase in cash and due from banks of $70.7 million. The $140.3 million increase in total assets at June 30, 2024 compared to June 30, 2023 was primarily due to increases in cash and due from banks of $74.5 million, loans held for investment of $69.8 million, Federal Home Loan Bank stock of $4.7 million and bank owned life insurance of $2.1 million, partially offset by decreases in federal funds sold of $9.4 million and interest rate derivatives of $3.1 million.
Our investment securities portfolio made up only 0.78% of our total assets at June 30, 2024 compared to 0.78% and 0.84% at March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023, respectively.
Loans
Loans held for investment were $3.09 billion at June 30, 2024, a decrease of $25.4 million, or 0.8%, compared to $3.12 billion at March 31, 2024, and an increase of $69.8 million, or 2.3%, compared to $3.02 billion at June 30, 2023. The decrease in loans at June 30, 2024 compared to March 31, 2024 was due to a $20.8 million decrease in residential mortgage loans, a $14.2 million decrease in construction and development loans and a $260,000 decrease in commercial and industrial loans, offset by a $9.6 million increase in commercial real estate loans. There were no loans classified as held for sale at June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023. Loans held for sale were $72.6 million a at March 31, 2024.
Deposits
Total deposits were $2.75 billion at June 30, 2024, a decrease of $68.0 million, or 2.4%, compared to total deposits of $2.81 billion at March 31, 2024, and an increase of $47.4 million, or 1.8%, compared to total deposits of $2.70 billion at June 30, 2023. The decrease in total deposits at June 30, 2024 compared to March 31, 2024 was due to a $68.2 million decrease in money market accounts (includes $36.3 million decrease in brokered MMAs) and a $26.8 million decrease in interest-bearing demand deposits (mostly brokered deposits), offset by a $17.3 million increase in noninterest-bearing demand deposits, a $7.9 million increase in time deposits and a $1.8 million increase in savings accounts.
Noninterest-bearing deposits were $564.1 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $546.8 million at March 31, 2024 and $575.3 million at June 30, 2023. Noninterest-bearing deposits constituted 20.5% of total deposits at June 30, 2024, compared to 19.4% at March 31, 2024 and 21.3% at June 30, 2023. Interest-bearing deposits were $2.18 billion at June 30, 2024, compared to $2.27 billion at March 31, 2024 and $2.12 billion at June 30, 2023. Interest-bearing deposits constituted 79.5% of total deposits at June 30, 2024, compared to 80.6% at March 31, 2024 and 78.7% at June 30, 2023.
Uninsured deposits were 23.4% of total deposits at June 30, 2024, compared to 23.0% and 30.7% at March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023, respectively. As of June 30, 2024, we had $1.27 billion of available borrowing capacity at the Federal Home Loan Bank ($709.7 million), Federal Reserve Discount Window ($509.2 million) and various other financial institutions (fed fund lines totaling $47.5 million).
Asset Quality
The Company recorded a credit provision for credit losses of $128,000 during the second quarter of 2024, compared to a credit provision for credit losses of $140,000 and $416,000 recorded during the first quarter of 2024 and second quarter of 2023, respectively. The credit provision recorded during the second quarter of 2024 was primarily due the decrease in loan balances and an $83,000 recovery recorded during the quarter. Annualized net recoveries to average loans for the second quarter of 2024 was 0.01%, compared to a net recovery of 0.00% for the first quarter of 2024 and a net charge-off of 0.06% for the second quarter of 2023.
Nonperforming assets totaled $27.0 million, or 0.75% of total assets, at June 30, 2024, a decrease of $3.2 million from $30.3 million, or 0.83% of total assets, at March 31, 2024, and an increase of $3.4 million from $23.6 million, or 0.68% of total assets, at June 30, 2023. The decrease in nonperforming assets at June 30, 2024 compared to March 31, 2024 was due to a $2.9 million decrease in accruing restructured loans and a $293,000 decrease in nonaccrual loans.
Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans was 0.58% at June 30, 2024, compared to 0.58% at March 31, 2024 and 0.60% at June 30, 2023. Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans was 70.16% at June 30, 2024, compared to 62.37% and 79.88% at March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023, respectively.
About MetroCity Bankshares, Inc.
MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. is a Georgia corporation and a registered bank holding company for its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Metro City Bank, which is headquartered in the Atlanta, Georgia metropolitan area. Founded in 2006, Metro City Bank currently operates 20 full-service branch locations in multi-ethnic communities in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, New York, New Jersey, Texas and Virginia. To learn more about Metro City Bank, visit www.metrocitybank.bank.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release regarding future events and our expectations and beliefs about our future financial performance and financial condition, as well as trends in our business and markets, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of, and subject to the protections of, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not historical in nature and may be identified by references to a future period or periods by the use of the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "project," "outlook," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." The forward-looking statements in this press release should not be relied on because they are based on current information and on assumptions that we make about future events and circumstances that are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict and beyond our control. As a result of those risks and uncertainties, and other factors, our actual financial results in the future could differ, possibly materially, from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release and could cause us to make changes to our future plans. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the impact of current and future economic conditions, particularly those affecting the financial services industry, including the effects of declines in the real estate market, high unemployment rates, inflationary pressures, elevated interest rates and slowdowns in economic growth, as well as the financial stress on borrowers as a result of the foregoing; potential impacts of adverse developments in the banking industry highlighted by high-profile bank failures, including impacts on customer confidence, deposit outflows, liquidity and the regulatory response thereto; risks arising from media coverage of the banking industry; risks arising from perceived instability in the banking sector; changes in the interest rate environment, including changes to the federal funds rate; changes in prices, values and sales volumes of residential and commercial real estate; developments in our mortgage banking business, including loan modifications, general demand, and the effects of judicial or regulatory requirements or guidance; competition in our markets that may result in increased funding costs or reduced earning assets yields, thus reducing margins and net interest income; interest rate fluctuations, which could have an adverse effect on the Company's profitability; legislation or regulatory changes which could adversely affect the ability of the consolidated Company to conduct business combinations or new operations; changes in tax laws; significant turbulence or a disruption in the capital or financial markets and the effect of a fall in stock market prices on our investment securities; the effects of war or other conflicts including the impacts related to or resulting from Russia's military action in Ukraine or the conflict in Israel and the surrounding region; and adverse results from current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions, including as a result of the Company's participation in and execution of government programs. Therefore, the Company can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties to which our business and future financial performance are subject is contained in the sections titled "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and in other documents that we file with the SEC from time to time, which are available on the SEC's website, http://www.sec.gov. In addition, our actual financial results in the future may differ from those currently expected due to additional risks and uncertainties of which we are not currently aware or which we do not currently view as, but in the future may become, material to our business or operating results. Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or to make predictions based solely on historical financial performance. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements, express or implied, included in this press release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.
Contacts
Farid Tan
Lucas Stewart
President
Chief Financial Officer
770-455-4978
678-580-6414
[email protected]
[email protected]
METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
As of and for the Three Months Ended
As of and for the Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2024
2024
2023
2023
2023
2024
2023
Selected income statement data:
Interest income
$
54,108
$
52,358
$
50,671
$
48,709
$
47,482
$
106,466
$
93,447
Interest expense
23,396
25,273
24,549
24,555
22,512
48,669
42,244
Net interest income
30,712
27,085
26,122
24,154
24,970
57,797
51,203
Provision for credit losses
(128)
(140)
782
(381)
(416)
(268)
(416)
Noninterest income
5,559
5,568
4,712
2,657
4,691
11,127
10,835
Noninterest expense
13,032
12,361
13,915
11,540
11,464
25,393
22,271
Income tax expense
6,430
5,801
4,790
4,224
5,505
12,232
11,345
Net income
16,937
14,631
11,347
11,428
13,108
31,567
28,838
Per share data:
Basic income per share
$
0.67
$
0.58
$
0.45
$
0.45
$
0.52
$
1.25
$
1.15
Diluted income per share
$
0.66
$
0.57
$
0.44
$
0.45
$
0.51
$
1.24
$
1.13
Dividends per share
$
0.20
$
0.20
$
0.18
$
0.18
$
0.18
$
0.40
$
0.36
Book value per share (at period end)
$
16.08
$
15.73
$
15.14
$
15.24
$
14.76
$
16.08
$
14.76
Shares of common stock outstanding
25,331,916
25,205,506
25,205,506
25,241,157
25,279,846
25,331,916
25,279,846
Weighted average diluted shares
25,568,333
25,548,089
25,543,861
25,591,874
25,477,143
25,547,171
25,468,941
Performance ratios:
Return on average assets
1.89
%
1.65
%
1.29
%
1.30
%
1.55
%
1.77
%
1.71
%
Return on average equity
17.10
15.41
11.71
12.14
14.87
16.27
16.47
Dividend payout ratio
30.03
34.77
40.36
40.18
34.77
32.23
31.61
Yield on total loans
6.46
6.34
6.11
5.98
5.95
6.40
5.90
Yield on average earning assets
6.45
6.27
6.14
5.92
5.90
6.36
5.84
Cost of average interest bearing liabilities
3.68
3.94
3.91
3.97
3.74
3.81
3.52
Cost of deposits
3.63
3.97
3.95
4.05
3.88
3.80
3.69
Net interest margin
3.66
3.24
3.17
2.94
3.10
3.45
3.20
Efficiency ratio(1)
35.93
37.86
45.13
43.04
38.65
36.84
35.84
Asset quality data (at period end):
Net charge-offs/(recoveries) to average loans held for investment
(0.01)
%
(0.00)
%
0.04
%
(0.00)
%
0.06
%
(0.01)
%
0.03
%
Nonperforming assets to gross loans held for investment and OREO
0.87
0.97
1.22
1.25
0.78
0.87
0.78
ACL to nonperforming loans
70.16
62.37
49.06
47.61
79.88
70.16
79.88
ACL to loans held for investment
0.58
0.58
0.57
0.58
0.60
0.58
0.60
Balance sheet and capital ratios:
Gross loans held for investment to deposits
112.85
%
110.97
%
115.38
%
111.77
%
112.27
%
112.85
%
112.27
%
Noninterest bearing deposits to deposits
20.54
19.43
18.75
20.58
21.32
20.54
21.32
Investment securities to assets
0.78
0.78
0.82
0.79
0.84
0.78
0.84
Common equity to assets
11.26
10.87
10.89
10.96
10.74
11.26
10.74
Leverage ratio
10.57
10.27
10.20
10.07
10.03
10.57
10.03
Common equity tier 1 ratio
18.00
16.96
16.73
17.03
16.69
18.00
16.69
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
18.00
16.96
16.73
17.03
16.69
18.00
16.69
Total risk-based capital ratio
18.87
17.81
17.60
17.91
17.59
18.87
17.59
Mortgage and SBA loan data:
Mortgage loans serviced for others
$
529,823
$
443,905
$
443,072
$
464,823
$
487,787
$
529,823
$
487,787
Mortgage loan production
94,056
94,016
128,931
91,891
72,830
188,072
116,165
Mortgage loan sales
111,424
21,873
-
-
-
133,297
-
SBA/USDA loans serviced for others
486,051
516,425
508,000
487,827
493,579
486,051
493,579
SBA loan production
8,297
11,397
27,529
18,212
16,110
19,694
42,349
SBA loan sales
-
24,065
-
5,169
30,298
24,065
66,756
______________________________________________
(1)
Represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income.
METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
As of the Quarter Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2024
2024
2023
2023
2023
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
325,026
$
254,331
$
142,152
$
279,106
$
250,503
Federal funds sold
2,833
4,505
2,653
2,951
12,224
Cash and cash equivalents
327,859
258,836
144,805
282,057
262,727
Equity securities
10,276
10,288
10,335
10,113
10,358
Securities available for sale (at fair value)
17,825
18,057
18,493
17,664
18,696
Loans held for investment
3,090,498
3,115,871
3,142,105
3,029,947
3,020,714
Allowance for credit losses
(17,960)
(17,982)
(18,112)
(17,660)
(18,091)
Loans less allowance for credit losses
3,072,538
3,097,889
3,123,993
3,012,287
3,002,623
Loans held for sale
-
72,610
22,267
-
-
Accrued interest receivable
15,286
15,686
15,125
14,612
13,877
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
20,251
19,063
17,846
17,846
15,534
Premises and equipment, net
18,160
18,081
18,132
17,459
16,374
Operating lease right-of-use asset
7,599
8,030
8,472
7,340
7,761
Foreclosed real estate, net
1,452
1,452
1,466
761
1,001
SBA servicing asset, net
7,108
7,611
7,251
7,107
8,018
Mortgage servicing asset, net
1,454
937
1,273
1,823
2,514
Bank owned life insurance
72,061
71,492
70,957
70,462
70,010
Interest rate derivatives
36,196
38,682
31,781
46,502
39,284
Other assets
7,305
8,505
10,627
4,994
6,310
Total assets
$
3,615,370
$
3,647,219
$
3,502,823
$
3,511,027
$
3,475,087
LIABILITIES
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
564,076
$
546,760
$
512,045
$
559,540
$
575,301
Interest-bearing deposits
2,181,784
2,267,098
2,218,891
2,159,048
2,123,181
Total deposits
2,745,860
2,813,858
2,730,936
2,718,588
2,698,482
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
375,000
350,000
325,000
325,000
325,000
Other borrowings
-
-
-
-
387
Operating lease liability
7,743
8,189
8,651
7,537
7,985
Accrued interest payable
3,482
3,059
4,133
3,915
3,859
Other liabilities
76,057
75,509
52,586
71,283
66,211
Total liabilities
$
3,208,142
$
3,250,615
$
3,121,306
$
3,126,323
$
3,101,924
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Preferred stock
-
-
-
-
-
Common stock
253
252
252
252
253
Additional paid-in capital
46,644
46,105
45,699
45,580
45,516
Retained earnings
336,749
324,900
315,356
308,589
301,752
Accumulated other comprehensive income
23,582
25,347
20,210
30,283
25,642
Total shareholders' equity
407,228
396,604
381,517
384,704
373,163
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
3,615,370
$
3,647,219
$
3,502,823
$
3,511,027
$
3,475,087
METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2024
2024
2023
2023
2023
2024
2023
Interest and dividend income:
Loans, including fees
$
50,527
$
50,117
$
47,367
$
45,695
$
44,839
$
100,644
$
88,821
Other investment income
3,547
2,211
3,267
2,979
2,582
5,758
4,521
Federal funds sold
34
30
37
35
61
64
105
Total interest income
54,108
52,358
50,671
48,709
47,482
106,466
93,447
Interest expense:
Deposits
19,735
22,105
21,691
21,736
19,804
41,840
37,180
FHLB advances and other borrowings
3,661
3,168
2,858
2,819
2,708
6,829
5,064
Total interest expense
23,396
25,273
24,549
24,555
22,512
48,669
42,244
Net interest income
30,712
27,085
26,122
24,154
24,970
57,797
51,203
Provision for credit losses
(128)
(140)
782
(381)
(416)
(268)
(416)
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
30,840
27,225
25,340
24,535
25,386
58,065
51,619
Noninterest income:
Service charges on deposit accounts
532
447
515
490
464
979
913
Other service charges, commissions and fees
1,573
1,612
2,039
1,478
1,266
3,185
2,140
Gain on sale of residential mortgage loans
1,177
222
-
-
-
1,399
-
Mortgage servicing income, net
1,107
229
39
(85)
(51)
1,336
(147)
Gain on sale of SBA loans
-
1,051
-
244
1,054
1,051
3,023
SBA servicing income, net
560
1,496
1,324
270
1,388
2,056
3,202
Other income
610
511
795
260
570
1,121
1,704
Total noninterest income
5,559
5,568
4,712
2,657
4,691
11,127
10,835
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
8,048
7,370
8,971
6,864
7,103
15,418
13,469
Occupancy
1,334
1,354
1,368
1,272
1,039
2,688
2,253
Data Processing
353
294
301
300
353
647
628
Advertising
157
172
160
143
165
329
311
Other expenses
3,140
3,171
3,115
2,961
2,804
6,311
5,610
Total noninterest expense
13,032
12,361
13,915
11,540
11,464
25,393
22,271
Income before provision for income taxes
23,367
20,432
16,137
15,652
18,613
43,799
40,183
Provision for income taxes
6,430
5,801
4,790
4,224
5,505
12,232
11,345
Net income available to common shareholders
$
16,937
$
14,631
$
11,347
$
11,428
$
13,108
$
31,567
$
28,838
METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.
QTD AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELDS/RATES
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
June 30, 2023
Average
Interest and
Yield /
Average
Interest and
Yield /
Average
Interest and
Yield /
(Dollars in thousands)
Balance
Fees
Rate
Balance
Fees
Rate
Balance
Fees
Rate
Earning Assets:
Federal funds sold and other investments(1)
$
196,068
$
3,368
6.91
%
$
144,934
$
2,052
5.69
%
$
169,976
$
2,445
5.77
%
Investment securities
31,364
213
2.73
31,611
189
2.40
32,525
198
2.44
Total investments
227,432
3,581
6.33
176,545
2,241
5.11
202,501
2,643
5.24
Construction and development
14,501
320
8.88
21,970
505
9.24
40,386
555
5.51
Commercial real estate
737,846
17,030
9.28
716,051
16,108
9.05
654,021
14,362
8.81
Commercial and industrial
69,208
1,728
10.04
64,575
1,574
9.80
47,836
1,119
9.38
Residential real estate
2,322,763
31,408
5.44
2,378,879
31,890
5.39
2,282,264
28,777
5.06
Consumer and other
290
41
56.86
249
40
64.61
153
26
68.16
Gross loans(2)
3,144,608
50,527
6.46
3,181,724
50,117
6.34
3,024,660
44,839
5.95
Total earning assets
3,372,040
54,108
6.45
3,358,269
52,358
6.27
3,227,161
47,482
5.90
Noninterest-earning assets
223,455
213,802
167,506
Total assets
3,595,495
3,572,071
3,394,667
Interest-bearing liabilities:
NOW and savings deposits
143,460
1,198
3.36
158,625
885
2.24
160,967
839
2.09
Money market deposits
998,601
6,135
2.47
1,077,469
9,692
3.62
956,598
10,370
4.35
Time deposits
1,042,758
12,402
4.78
1,001,792
11,528
4.63
927,478
8,595
3.72
Total interest-bearing deposits
2,184,819
19,735
3.63
2,237,886
22,105
3.97
2,045,043
19,804
3.88
Borrowings
369,232
3,661
3.99
343,847
3,168
3.71
371,000
2,708
2.93
Total interest-bearing liabilities
2,554,051
23,396
3.68
2,581,733
25,273
3.94
2,416,043
22,512
3.74
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Noninterest-bearing deposits
545,114
522,300
558,907
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
98,066
86,190
66,037
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities
643,180
608,490
624,944
Shareholders' equity
398,264
381,848
353,680
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
3,595,495
$
3,572,071
$
3,394,667
Net interest income
$
30,712
$
27,085
$
24,970
Net interest spread
2.77
2.33
2.16
Net interest margin
3.66
3.24
3.10
______________________________________________
(1)
Includes income and average balances for term federal funds sold, interest-earning cash accounts and other miscellaneous interest-earning assets.
(2)
Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale.
METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.
YTD AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELDS/RATES
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2024
June 30, 2023
Average
Interest and
Yield /
Average
Interest and
Yield /
(Dollars in thousands)
Balance
Fees
Rate
Balance
Fees
Rate
Earning Assets:
Federal funds sold and other investments(1)
$
170,500
$
5,420
6.39
%
$
157,733
$
4,250
5.43
%
Investment securities
31,488
402
2.57
32,737
376
2.32
Total investments
201,988
5,822
5.80
190,470
4,626
4.90
Construction and development
18,236
825
9.10
39,745
1,078
5.47
Commercial real estate
726,949
33,138
9.17
663,015
28,341
8.62
Commercial and industrial
66,891
3,301
9.92
47,473
2,149
9.13
Residential real estate
2,350,821
63,298
5.41
2,286,955
57,199
5.04
Consumer and other
269
82
61.30
160
54
68.06
Gross loans(2)
3,163,166
100,644
6.40
3,037,348
88,821
5.90
Total earning assets
3,365,154
106,466
6.36
3,227,818
93,447
5.84
Noninterest-earning assets
218,629
171,295
Total assets
3,583,783
3,399,113
Interest-bearing liabilities:
NOW and savings deposits
151,043
2,082
2.77
163,948
1,487
1.83
Money market deposits
1,038,035
15,828
3.07
967,714
20,029
4.17
Time deposits
1,022,275
23,930
4.71
902,280
15,664
3.50
Total interest-bearing deposits
2,211,353
41,840
3.80
2,033,942
37,180
3.69
Borrowings
356,539
6,829
3.85
386,996
5,064
2.64
Total interest-bearing liabilities
2,567,892
48,669
3.81
2,420,938
42,244
3.52
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Noninterest-bearing deposits
533,707
568,888
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
92,128
56,142
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities
625,835
625,030
Shareholders' equity
390,056
353,145
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
3,583,783
$
3,399,113
Net interest income
$
57,797
$
51,203
Net interest spread
2.55
2.32
Net interest margin
3.45
3.20
METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.
LOAN DATA
As of the Quarter Ended
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
September 30, 2023
June 30, 2023
% of
% of
% of
% of
% of
(Dollars in thousands)
Amount
Total
Amount
Total
Amount
Total
Amount
Total
Amount
Total
Construction and development
$
13,564
0.4
%
$
27,762
0.9
%
$
23,262
0.7
%
$
41,783
1.4
%
$
51,759
1.7
%
Commercial real estate
733,845
23.7
724,263
23.2
711,177
22.6
624,122
20.5
625,111
20.6
Commercial and industrial
68,300
2.2
68,560
2.2
65,904
2.1
61,332
2.0
63,502
2.1
Residential real estate
2,282,630
73.7
2,303,400
73.7
2,350,299
74.6
2,310,981
76.1
2,289,050
75.6
Consumer and other
230
-
247
-
319
-
240
-
102
-
Gross loans held for investment
$
3,098,569
100.0
%
$
3,124,232
100.0
%
$
3,150,961
100.0
%
$
3,038,458
100.0
%
$
3,029,524
100.0
%
Unearned income
(8,071)
(8,361)
(8,856)
(8,511)
(8,810)
Allowance for credit losses
(17,960)
(17,982)
(18,112)
(17,660)
(18,091)
Net loans held for investment
$
3,072,538
$
3,097,889
$
3,123,993
$
3,012,287
$
3,002,623
METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.
NONPERFORMING ASSETS
As of the Quarter Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
(Dollars in thousands)
2024
2024
2023
2023
2023
Nonaccrual loans
$
13,004
$
13,297
$
14,682
$
15,127
$
13,037
Past due loans 90 days or more and still accruing
-
-
-
-
-
Accruing restructured loans
12,593
15,534
22,233
21,964
9,611
Total non-performing loans
25,597
28,831
36,915
37,091
22,648
Other real estate owned
1,452
1,452
1,466
761
1,001
Total non-performing assets
$
27,049
$
30,283
$
38,381
$
37,852
$
23,649
Nonperforming loans to gross loans held for investment
0.83
%
0.92
%
1.17
%
1.22
%
0.75
%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.75
0.83
1.10
1.08
0.68
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans
70.16
62.37
49.06
47.61
79.88
METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.
ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES
As of and for the Three Months Ended
As of and for the Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
(Dollars in thousands)
2024
2024
2023
2023
2023
2024
2023
Balance, beginning of period
$
17,982
$
18,112
$
17,660
$
18,091
$
18,947
$
18,112
$
13,888
Net charge-offs/(recoveries):
Construction and development
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Commercial real estate
(82)
(1)
224
(1)
230
(83)
228
Commercial and industrial
(1)
(3)
85
(3)
208
(4)
206
Residential real estate
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Consumer and other
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total net charge-offs/(recoveries)
(83)
(4)
309
(4)
438
(87)
434
Adoption of ASU 2016-13 (CECL)
-
-
-
-
-
-
5,055
Provision for loan losses
(105)
(134)
761
(435)
(418)
(239)
(418)
Balance, end of period
$
17,960
$
17,982
$
18,112
$
17,660
$
18,091
$
17,960
$
18,091
Total loans at end of period
$
3,098,569
$
3,124,232
$
3,150,961
$
3,038,458
$
3,029,524
$
3,098,569
$
3,029,524
Average loans(1)
$
3,108,303
$
3,134,286
$
3,064,409
$
3,029,231
$
3,024,660
$
3,131,540
$
3,037,348
Net charge-offs/(recoveries) to average loans
(0.01)
%
(0.00)
%
0.04
%
(0.00)
%
0.06
%
(0.01)
%
0.03
%
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
0.58
0.58
0.57
0.58
0.60
0.58
0.60
______________________________________________
(1)
Excludes loans held for sale.
SOURCE MetroCity Bankshares, Inc.
Related Links
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1012060/MetroCity_Logo.jpg
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1012060/MetroCity_Logo.jpg