KBRA Europe (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to seven classes of notes issued by Jamestown Residential 2024-1 DAC (Jamestown 2024-1). The transaction is a static RMBS securitisation collateralised by seasoned performing and reperforming mortgage loans. The provisional portfolio, aggregating 702.1 million mixed portfolio of seasoned first lien performing and re-performing mortgages that are secured by majority owner occupied (91.4%) and buy-to-let (8.6%) properties located in Ireland.

Jamestown 2024-1 is essentially a refinancing of the notes currently outstanding under Jamestown Residential 2021-1 (Jamestown 2021-1) and Mulcair Securities No. 2 DAC (Mulcair 2) and comprises of the loans which previously collateralised the transactions to be refinanced. The Jamestown 2024-1 portfolio is thus comprised of a refinancing of the Jamestown 2021-1 portfolio (64.5%) and the Mulcair 2 portfolio (35.5%). The Jamestown 2021-1 mortgage loans were originated by Bank of Scotland (Ireland) Limited Start Mortgages DAC and Nua Homeloans Limited. The Mulcair 2 mortgage loans were originated by The Governor and Company of the Bank of Ireland Bank of Ireland Mortgage Bank Unlimited Company and ICS Building Society.

The loans comprising Jamestown 2024-1 are currently serviced by Pepper Finance Corporation (Ireland) DAC and The Governor and Company of the Bank of Ireland.

About KBRA Europe

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (KBRA) is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered as a CRA with the European Securities and Markets Authority. Kroll Bond Rating Agency UK Limited is registered as a CRA with the UK Financial Conduct Authority. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe is located at 6-8 College Green, Dublin 2, Ireland.

