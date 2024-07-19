Ottobock North America: Ottobock Leads the Charge in Expanding Access to Prosthetics for Underserved Patients

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2024 / Medicare officially announces LCD changes that expand access to microprocessor-controlled knees (MPKs) for lower mobility users - a group that is often overlooked as users of this groundbreaking technology (view the changes here). Ottobock has been the driving force behind the expansion of Medicare coverage of MPKs for low-mobility patients, leading the way with two decades of research and advocacy. As the world's largest prosthetics and orthotics manufacturer, Ottobock is proud to continue its unwavering commitment to improving access to advanced prosthetic technology for underserved patient communities.

In 2005, Ottobock initiated the first clinical study involving patients in a low-mobility user group utilizing MPKs, leading to two pivotal publications. Despite the early evidence, it wasn't until 2014 that Dr. Andreas Kannenberg published the first systematic review of five MPK studies involving patients with limited mobility. However, this was still insufficient to sway Medicare at that time. Undeterred, Ottobock continued to fund more than 80% of subsequent studies, reinforcing its dedication to this critical research.

By 2021, the cumulative efforts paid off when Dr. Kannenberg and Dr. Andreas Hahn, VP of Clinical Research & Services at Ottobock, published another comprehensive systematic review, encompassing 704 patients across 15 publications and 13 clinical trials. This rigorous scientific groundwork culminated in Ottobock filing the LCD Reconsideration Request in March 2022. This request has led to the current revision of the LCD for Lower Limb Prostheses, which, upon this finalization, expands Medicare coverage of MPKs to a whole new demographic of patients who meet specified conditions.

"The journey to expanding Medicare coverage for microprocessor knees to this group of patients has been long and challenging, but immensely rewarding. Our extensive research and clinical trials have consistently shown the profound impact that advanced prosthetic technology can have on individuals with limited mobility," stated Dr. Andreas Kannenberg, the Executive Medical Director of Ottobock North America. "This expansion is not just a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team at Ottobock; it also underscores the importance of innovation and evidence-based practice in transforming healthcare and enhancing patient outcomes. We look forward to continuing our efforts to ensure that every patient, regardless of their mobility level, has access to the best possible care."

What do the LCD changes mean?

These changes by CMS to Medicare coverage are effective September 1, 2024. The new guidelines expand access to advanced prosthetic knees for more patients, ensuring better technology is available. Changes also include specific requirements for claim processing to improve accuracy and enhance patient care by providing access to state-of-the-art prosthetics and streamlining the claims process. There were no relevant changes compared to the proposed LCD; the coverage criteria are unchanged. However, in the connected Policy Article, the DME MACs have adopted a clarification in the criteria for the K-levels that was proposed by an Interagency Workgroup back in 2017. Overall, it will be easier for prosthetists to qualify patients with accepted and published clinical criteria.

Kenevo: The Only MPK Designed Specifically for Low-Mobility Users

In alignment with Ottobock's mission to help people maintain and regain their freedom of movement, the global manufacturer saw the need to support the growing population of lower-mobility patients. Ottobock developed the first and only MPK that is designed specifically for this patient group. With a sharp focus on safety, stability, and providing confidence, the Kenevo is unlike any other knee joint on the market today. With this Medicare decision, more patients than ever will have access to the groundbreaking product. Learn more about Kenevo here.

