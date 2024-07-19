The "Turkey Point Of Sale Terminals Market 2024-2030 Growth, Size, Industry, Revenue, Share, Analysis, Forecast, Value, Trends Companies: Market Forecast By Types, By Technology, By Application and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Turkey Point of Sale Terminal Market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% during 2024E-2030F. The Turkey Point of Sale Terminal industry is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years due to the increasing adoption of cloud-based technologies and technological advancements.

The digital payments market is projected to grow by 15.78% from 2023 to 2027, reaching a market volume of US $136.90 billion by 2027. The e-commerce sector is also experiencing a surge, with forecasts indicating a substantial increase to $55.2 billion by 2025, driven by a 24% annual growth rate. This growth is a result of consumer shift towards online shopping and the demand for efficient and secure terminals.

Turkey Point of Sale Terminal market has experienced significant growth in recent years due to the growing preference for credit and debit cards as primary payment methods. The government has supported this trend through infrastructure improvements, financial inclusion programs, and digitalization efforts. By December 2022, 94 million people were using mobile banking services, with 357 million transactions in the last quarter. Turkey's economy heavily relies on private consumption, accounting for over 55% of GDP. Government measures, including employment and credit support initiatives, have led to low-interest-rate policies encouraging borrowing and spending.

Market Segmentation by Types

Portable Point of Sale Terminals have a dominant share in the overall Turkey market, while fixed terminals also have a significant share in the market on account of the enormous retail infrastructure of the country.

Market Segmentation by Technology

Countertop Point of Sale Terminals have a dominant volume share in the Turkey market, while integrated terminals have acquired a major share of revenue owing to the high cost of these systems, and these are also widely deployed in major retail outlets in the country.

Market Segmentation by Application

The retail and hospitality sectors attained a significant chunk of the market revenue share in 2023, and it is anticipated that it will keep that position throughout the projection period owing to the widespread use of payment cards for retail purchases and hotel checkouts to save time and hassle-free transactions.

Key Highlights of the Report

Turkey Point of Sale Terminal Market Overview

Turkey Point of Sale Terminal Market Outlook

Turkey Point of Sale Terminal Market Forecast

Historical Data and Forecast of Turkey Point of Sale Terminal Market Revenue Volume, for the Period 2020-2030F

Historical Data and Forecast of Turkey Point of Sale Terminal Market Revenue Volume, By Technology, for the Period 2020-2030F

Historical Data and Forecast of Turkey Point of Sale Terminal Market Revenue Volume, By Types, for the Period 2020-2030F

Historical Data and Forecast of Turkey Point of Sale Terminal Market Revenue Volume, By Applications, for the Period 2020-2030F

Market Drivers and Restraints

Market Trends

Industry Life Cycle

Porter's Five Force Analysis

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Turkey Point of Sale Terminal Market Opportunity Assessment

Turkey Point of Sale Terminal Market Company Ranking, By Revenue

Competitive Benchmarking

Company Profiles

Key Strategic Recommendations

Companies Featured

Verifone Systems, Inc

PAX Technology

Diebold Nixdorf INC

Toshiba Corporation

Ingenico Group

Square, Inc.

Market Scope and Segmentation

By Types

Fixed

Portable

By Technology

Counter Top

Integrated

Smart

Mobile

By Application

Retail

Entertainment

Hospitality

Healthcare

Others (Fuel Stations, Constructions, etc.)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f11007

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240719747362/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900