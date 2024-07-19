Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 20.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
N.C. State University: Jeff Bezos spendet 30 Millionen Dollar an Lab-Grown-Meat-Unternehmen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PQSS | ISIN: ES0105118006 | Ticker-Symbol: 4VP
Frankfurt
18.07.24
12:45 Uhr
24,800 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Kunststoffe/Verpackungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
QUADPACK INDUSTRIES SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
QUADPACK INDUSTRIES SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,00022,00019.07.
Actusnews Wire
19.07.2024 17:23 Uhr
254 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

QUADPACK: Quadpack Industries AGM: welcoming a new phase following a year of solid performance

• Annual general meeting held in Barcelona, Spain, on 18 July 2024
• Audited annual accounts for year ended 31 January 2024 approved
• Consolidated financial statements approved
• Distribution of results approved
• Remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors ratified
• Rationale of PSB Industries / Texen combination explained

Quadpack Industries (Euronext Growth: ALQP), manufacturer and provider of packaging solutions to the global beauty industry, held its annual general meeting on 18 July 2024 at the Hotel Porta Fira in L'Hospitalet, Spain. The meeting was presided by Chairman of the Board Tim Eaves and attended by the Board, with shareholders holding over 93.09 per cent of the voting share capital represented in person and by delegation.

Shareholders unanimously approved all resolutions presented. The audited annual accounts and consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 January 2024 were approved. No dividends were declared. The remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors was also ratified.

CEO Alexandra Chauvigné reviewed the year's performance, steady and robust, reflecting a period of market normalisation. She also explained the business rationale behind the combination of Quadpack with PSB Industries. Vice President Steven Lewis described the shareholders on the process of the transaction.

The market will be kept informed of the progress of discussions between Quadpack and PSB Industries, and further announcements will be made in due course, as appropriate.

-ENDS-


Contact details
Email: investorrelations@quadpack.com

Further information
www.quadpack.com

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: xm1ylZdukpibxmxrZctra5eYb2pow2mXZpXKx2ZxmMiWa5xilG5kaJaeZnFnnmhq
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-86934-qp-agm-2024-re-en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2024 Actusnews Wire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.