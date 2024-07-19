Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 20.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
N.C. State University: Jeff Bezos spendet 30 Millionen Dollar an Lab-Grown-Meat-Unternehmen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
19.07.2024 17:24 Uhr
132 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Safra Group: The Joseph Safra Family Amicably Resolves Disputes

SÃO PAUL and GENEVA, July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Joseph Safra Family today announced the global, amicable resolution of all disputes with Alberto Joseph Safra.

Under the terms of the resolution, Alberto will divest his interests in the J. Safra Group. and pursue his business interests through ASA. They reaffirm that their father, the late Mr. Joseph Safra, was competent to dispose of his estate. Alberto Safra stated: "I am happy to put that matter behind. After clarifications, I understood that there were no wrongdoings, and that Mr. Safra's estate was properly disposed in accordance to his wishes."

The parties have further agreed to end all pending legal and arbitral proceedings in all jurisdictions.

Financial and other terms and conditions of the resolution were not disclosed.

In a joint statement, Vicky Safra and all her children said: "We are pleased to put this matter behind us and reaffirm our family bonds. The resolution we have reached will allow us to pursue our respective business interests in ways that help ensure that the success of every member of our family is a reason for shared satisfaction."

Media Contact
Ross Lovern
Kekst CNC
Ross.lovern@kekstcnc.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-joseph-safra-family-amicably-resolves-disputes-302201659.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.