This database product covers the Germany data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 158 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 35 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Alsbach-Hahnlein, Berlin, Bochum, Bonn, Cologne, Dortmund, Dresden, Dusseldorf, Ellhofen, Falkenstein, Frankfurt, Goppingen, Hallstadt, Hamburg, Hanau, Hannover, Herne, Hof, Jena, Karlsruhe, Langen, Leipzig, Leverkusen, Ludwigshafen, Munich, Nuremberg, Rhein-Ruhr, Saarland, Stuttgart

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2023)

Future capacity additions (2024-2028)

Retail Colocation Pricing: Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

Key Market Highlights:

Existing data center capacity in Germany is over 1.2 GW on full build, which is almost 80% of the current Upcoming capacity in the country

Around 65% of the upcoming capacity is concentrated in Frankfurt

Frankfurt, Hanau, and Munich dominate existing data center capacity in Germany

Emerging data center locations are Berlin, Hanau, and Munich

The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:

Existing Data Centers (158 Facilities):

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name, i.e., (Frankfurt I or STU1)

Core Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (35 Facilities):

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

Companies Featured:

3U Telecom

Artfiles

AtlasEdge

Bluestar Datacenter

Carrier Colo

Centron

China Mobile

CloudHQ

LLC

Colt Data Centre Services

Comarch

Contabo

CyrusOne

DARZ

Data Castle

Digital Realty

DOKOM 21

EdgeConneX

EMC HostCo

envia TEL

Equinix

EVF Data Center

FirstColo

Global Switch

Goodman

GRASS-MERKUR

Green Mountain KMW

GTT (interoute)

Hetzner Online

IP Exchange (q.beyong)

IPHH (Internet Port Hamburg)

Iron Mountain

ISPpro Internet

ITENOS

Lumen Technologies (Level 3/CenturyLink)

Maincubes

Mainova WebHouse

MK NETZDIENSTE

NDC-GARBE Data Centers

NET-BUILD

NewTelco

Noris Network

NTT Global Data Centers

Penta Infra

Pfalzkom

Planet IC

PlusServer

PYUR (HL KOMM)

ratiokontakt

SDC Capital Partners

SpaceNet Data Center

SpeedBone

STACKIT

Telehouse

Telemaxx

TMR Telekommunikation Mittleres Ruhrgebiet

Trusted-Colo

TWLKOM

Vantage Data Centers

VIRTUS Data Centres

Yondr

Key Topics Covered:

About the Database

Scope Assumptions

Definitions

Snapshot: Existing Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing Data Center Database

Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing Vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

Colocation Pricing

