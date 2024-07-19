NASDAQ OMX Nordic: OMXSML Expiration Value 56/24

The Index Calculator has established the definitive value for OMXSML futures expiring in July 2024 to 923.54. Please note that this notice concerns futures on the OMX Sweden Small Cap 30 ESG Responsible Gross Index (index name OMXSS30ESGGI, derivatives ticker OMXSML). For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Nordic Operations, telephone +46 8 405 68 80, or clearing@nasdaq.com. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1235521