E2M Solutions Inc: E2M Solutions Acquires UnlimitedWP, Becoming the Largest White-Label WordPress Development Provider

E2M Solutions acquires UnlimitedWP, now the largest white-label WordPress provider. This acquisition enhances their ability to serve digital agencies worldwide with expanded capabilities and expertise.

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2024 / E2M Solutions, a leading white-label partner for digital agencies, has acquired UnlimitedWP, a premier white-label WordPress development company. This acquisition positions E2M as the world's largest white-label WordPress development provider, enhancing services for both companies' clients.

E2M Acquires UnlimitedWP

Milestone Acquisition

This acquisition is a significant milestone for E2M and UnlimitedWP. E2M will integrate UnlimitedWP's team of 80+ professionals, expanding its workforce to nearly 300 employees and increasing the client base to over 300 agencies globally.

E2M, in business for over 12 years, aims to dominate the White-Label WordPress Development Outsourcing space, offering WordPress, SEO, content, and eCommerce services. Their team of over 100 developers has delivered over 5,000 projects to digital agencies, positioning E2M for market domination, especially in the USA.

"Ronik (founder of UnlimitedWP) and I have been friends for over eight years. Our shared passion for the agency ecosystem and commitment to helping agencies grow has always united us," said Manish Dudharejia, CEO of E2M Solutions. "Our core vision and mission are the same - supporting agencies to thrive - so we decided to join forces."

Strengthening Services and Innovation

UnlimitedWP's CEO, Ronik Patel, expressed his excitement about the merger. "This acquisition is transformative. By combining our strengths, we can offer an expanded suite of services and access to a greater talent pool. Our mission to help digital agencies grow will now be realized on a much larger scale."

Both companies are committed to leveraging AI to enhance service delivery and productivity. Integrating E2M's expertise in WordPress, SEO, Shopify, BigCommerce, UI/UX design, and content writing with UnlimitedWP's WordPress development capabilities will provide clients with comprehensive solutions.

Commitment to Clients and Team Members

The acquisition ensures seamless service continuation for existing clients, with no immediate changes to current services or support structures. Clients can expect enhanced capabilities and the same high level of service.

E2M Solutions is committed to a smooth integration process for all team members. The combined workforce will operate from three offices.

About E2M Solutions

E2M Solutions, based in Ahmedabad, India, has been the #1 white-label partner for digital agencies for over 12 years. Founded by Manish Dudharejia, E2M specializes in WordPress Development, SEO, content writing, and eCommerce Solutions. E2M leverages AI to enhance service delivery and productivity, focusing on delivering results that help agencies thrive and fostering long-term partnerships worldwide.

About UnlimitedWP

UnlimitedWP, founded by Ronik Patel in 2019, provides white-label WordPress development services to digital agencies. It emerged from JD Softtech, established in 2012, with a development center in Ahmedabad, India. UnlimitedWP focuses exclusively on white-label services for digital, design, and web agencies, serving over 100 clients with a dedicated team of 80+ professionals.

