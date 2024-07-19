ZNShine Solar says it has applied to list H-shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX). The company runs three factories in China with a total capacity of about 10 GW. ZNShine Solar said it has submitted an application to the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) to issue H-shares and list them on the HKEX. The company, which was established in 2006, runs three factories in China with a total capacity of about 10 GW. It plans to further expand in China and Indonesia. GCL SI said it expects revenue between CNY 7. 8 billion ($1. 07 billion) and CNY 8. 5 billion for the first half of 2024, ...

