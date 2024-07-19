Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 20.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
N.C. State University: Jeff Bezos spendet 30 Millionen Dollar an Lab-Grown-Meat-Unternehmen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
19.07.2024 17:13 Uhr
29 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2024 Earnings

HUNTINGTON, Ind., July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc., (OTCQB: NIDB), the parent company of First Federal Savings Bank, today announced net income of $1.6 million ($0.66 per diluted common share) for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024 compared to net income of $1.1 million ($0.46 per diluted common share) for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023. The current quarter earnings equate to an annualized return on average assets (ROA) of 1.24% and an annualized return on average equity (ROE) of 13.80% compared to an annualized ROA of 0.96% and an annualized ROE of 10.16% for the second quarter ending June 30, 2023. An increase in other non-interest income of $263,000 during the second quarter 2024 as compared to the same period in 2023 contributed to the increase of net income.

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2024, was $2.3 million, or $0.96 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $2.3 million, or $0.95 per diluted common share for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The current six months earnings equate to an annualized ROA of 0.91% and an annualized ROE of 10.01% compared to an annualized ROA of 1.00% and an annualized ROE of 10.46% for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The bank has been able to maintain overhead expenses at a steady level, experiencing only a 3.33% increase during the first six months of 2024 as compared to the same time period in 2023.

Total assets increased $12.7 million, or 5.1% on an annualized basis, to $511.4 million at June 30, 2024 compared to total assets of $498.7 million at December 31, 2023. Total loans increased $8.0 million, or 4.3% on an annualized basis, to $378.7 million at June 30, 2024 compared to total loans of $370.7 million at December 31, 2023. Total deposits increased $11.2 million, or 5.6% on an annualized basis, to $412.3 million at June 30, 2024 compared to $401.1 million at December 31, 2023.

Shareholders' equity increased $800,000 to $47.2 million at June 30, 2024 compared to $46.4 million at December 31, 2023. The book value of NIDB stock increased $0.48 to $19.53 per common share as of June 30, 2024, compared to $19.05 the previous quarter end. The number of outstanding common shares was 2,417,283 as of June 30, 2024.

*All share data has been adjusted to reflect Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc.'s two-for-one stock split effective July 14, 2023.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered at 648 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, Indiana. The company offers a full array of banking and financial brokerage services to its customers through its main office in Huntington and seven full-service Indiana offices in Huntington (2), Warsaw (2) and Fort Wayne (3). The Company is traded on the OTC Markets Group, Inc. (www.otcmarkets.com) utilizing the OTCQB platform under the symbol "NIDB". Our web site address is www.firstfedindiana.bank.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative and regulatory issues. Factors which may cause future results to vary materially include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, loan demand, and competition. Additional factors include changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulation; and other economic, competitive, regulatory and technological factors affecting each company's operations, pricing, products and services.

NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS











June 30,

December 31,

June 30,




Balance Sheet (Unaudited)

2024

2023

2023







(Audited)





Assets








Non-interest earning cash and cash equivalents


$ 4,440,307

$ 4,304,296

$ 5,035,444




Interest-earning cash and cash equivalents


5,021,811

1,166,180

2,600,052




Total cash and cash equivalents


9,462,118

5,470,476

7,635,496




Interest-earning time deposits


4,520,000

4,320,000

3,433,249




Securities available for sale


73,992,782

76,228,755

74,823,867




Securities held to maturity


12,639,812

12,754,763

12,776,430




Loans held for sale


409,800

-

528,600




Loans, gross


384,550,364

375,992,822

352,224,183




Allowance for credit losses


(5,885,564)

(5,335,305)

(4,508,446)




Loans, net


378,664,800

370,657,517

347,715,737




Accrued interest receivable


2,610,719

2,354,636

2,022,072




Premises and equipment


8,002,138

7,366,169

7,019,007




FHLB Stock


2,835,000

2,227,500

2,101,600




Investment in limited partnerships


778,334

928,334

1,078,334




Cash surrender value of life insurance


11,991,604

11,751,653

11,601,672




Other assets


5,453,041

4,624,206

4,892,556




Total Assets


$ 511,360,148

$ 498,684,009

$ 475,628,620












Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity








Non-interest bearing deposits


$ 50,734,506

$ 54,764,981

$ 59,627,379




Interest bearing deposits


361,582,411

346,307,200

324,309,052




Borrowed funds


48,500,000

47,250,000

43,500,000




Accrued interest payable and other liabilities


3,323,250

3,941,438

4,024,152




Total Liabilities


464,140,167

452,263,619

431,460,583




Stockholders' equity


47,219,981

46,420,390

44,168,037




Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity


$ 511,360,148

$ 498,684,009

$ 475,628,620






















Three months ended


Six months ended



June 30,

March 31,

June 30,


June 30,

June 30,

Income Statement (Unaudited)

2024

2024

2023


2024

2023









Net interest income








Total interest income


$ 7,082,107

$ 6,729,934

$ 5,713,346


$ 13,812,041

$ 11,101,473

Total interest expense


3,318,155

3,105,342

2,260,069


6,423,497

4,021,964

Net interest income


3,763,952

3,624,592

3,453,277


7,388,544

7,079,509

Provision for credit loss expense








Loans


100,000

500,000

90,000


600,000

180,000

Off-balance sheet credit exposures


(25,000)

-

-


(25,000)

-

Total provision for credit loss expense


75,000

500,000

90,000


575,000

180,000

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

3,688,952

3,124,592

3,363,277


6,813,544

6,899,509









Non-interest income








Service charges on deposit accounts


175,044

178,670

177,656


353,714

365,878

Interchange fees


208,124

200,018

200,186


408,142

392,524

Loan servicing fees


98,161

109,708

101,199


207,869

203,773

Net gain on sale of loans


109,679

36,024

79,680


145,703

145,473

Brokerage fees


988

1,182

43,798


2,170

110,283

Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance


83,254

82,543

73,360


165,797

147,009

Other income


539,086

86,643

275,795


625,729

356,464

Total non-interest income


1,214,336

694,788

951,674


1,909,124

1,721,404









Non-interest expense








Salaries and employee benefits


1,637,218

1,640,271

1,680,705


3,277,489

3,367,950

Occupancy


363,586

355,051

369,466


718,637

710,401

Data processing


397,025

438,832

394,044


835,857

788,641

Deposit insurance premiums


88,000

74,000

56,000


162,000

105,500

Professional fees


171,275

104,013

143,224


275,288

254,260

Advertising and marketing fees


101,095

87,680

76,513


188,775

168,230

Correspondent bank charges


44,094

39,596

35,342


83,690

74,074

Other expense


332,658

341,495

292,984


674,153

546,235

Total non-interest expense


3,134,951

3,080,938

3,048,278


6,215,889

6,015,291









Income before income taxes


1,768,337

738,442

1,266,673


2,506,779

2,605,623

Income tax expense


174,809

16,252

149,993


191,061

318,487

Net income


$ 1,593,528

$ 722,190

$ 1,116,680


$ 2,315,718

$ 2,287,136











Three months ended


Six months ended



June 30,

March 31,

June 30,


June 30,

June 30,

Selected Financial Ratios and Other Financial Data (Unaudited)

2024

2024

2023


2024

2023









Average shares outstanding - basic


2,401,499

2,405,122

2,402,070


2,403,311

2,401,702

Average shares outstanding - diluted


2,401,499

2,405,122

2,402,070


2,403,311

2,401,745

Basic earnings per share


$ 0.66

$ 0.30

$ 0.46


$ 0.96

$ 0.95

Diluted earnings per share


$ 0.66

$ 0.30

$ 0.46


$ 0.96

$ 0.95

Net interest margin


3.05 %

2.99 %

3.09 %


3.02 %

3.22 %

Return on average assets


1.24 %

0.57 %

0.96 %


0.91 %

1.00 %

Return on average equity


13.80 %

6.26 %

10.16 %


10.01 %

10.46 %

Efficiency ratio


62.97 %

71.33 %

69.20 %


66.85 %

68.35 %









Allowance for loan losses:








Balance, beginning of period


$ 5,790,301

$ 5,335,305

$ 4,421,505


$ 5,335,305

$ 3,996,619

Charge-offs:








One-to-four family


-

-

6,009


-

6,009

Commercial real estate


-

-

-


-

-

Land/land development


-

-

-


-

-

Commercial


-

-

-


-

-

Consumer


24,953

69,725

20,811


94,678

56,941

Gross charge-offs


24,953

69,725

26,820


94,678

62,950

Recoveries:








One-to-four family


-

-

-


-

-

Commercial real estate


-

-

-


-

-

Land/land development


-

-

-


-

-

Commercial


-

-

2,207


-

3,130

Consumer


20,216

24,721

21,554


44,937

41,647

Gross recoveries


20,216

24,721

23,761


44,937

44,777

Net charge-offs (recoveries)


4,737

45,004

3,059


49,741

18,173

CECL adjustment


-

-

-


-

350,000

Provision for loan loss expense


100,000

500,000

90,000


600,000

180,000

Balance, end of period


$ 5,885,564

$ 5,790,301

$ 4,508,446


$ 5,885,564

$ 4,508,446









Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans

0.00 %

0.05 %

0.00 %


0.03 %

0.01 %











As of






June 30,

March 31,

June 30,




Non-performing assets


2024

2024

2023




Loans:








Non-accrual


$ 5,222,476

$ 6,547,940

$ 6,302,505




Past 90 days or more and still accruing


-

-

-




Troubled debt restructured


524,970

524,970

525,020




Total non-performing loans


5,747,446

7,072,910

6,827,525




Real estate owned


-

-

-




Other repossessed assets


-

-

-




Total non-performing assets


$ 5,747,446

$ 7,072,910

$ 6,827,525












Non-performing assets to total assets


1.12 %

1.39 %

1.44 %




Non-performing loans to gross loans


1.49 %

1.84 %

1.94 %




Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans

102.40 %

81.87 %

66.03 %




Allowance for loan losses to gross loans


1.53 %

1.50 %

1.28 %












Other financial ratios








Tangible common equity


9.23 %

9.09 %

9.29 %




Book value per share


$ 19.53

$ 19.05

$ 18.21




Common shares outstanding


2,417,283

2,429,698

2,425,670












(1) Ratios for three and six-month periods are annualized






(2) All share data has been adjusted for the 2:1 stock split on July 14, 2023.





SOURCE Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc.

© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.