RiverRain Productions: 'THE FIRING SQUAD' - The True Story Behind the Upcoming Movie

The much-anticipated movie 'THE FIRING SQUAD' releasing into theaters nationwide starting August 1, 2024 is gaining tremendous buzz over the real life events.

So what is the true story behind this movie?

The much-anticipated movie 'THE FIRING SQUAD' releasing into theaters nationwide starting August 1, 2024 is gaining tremendous buzz over the real life events.

So what is the true story behind this movie?

In 2015, Indonesia executed eight prisoners for drug-smuggling. In prison, all eight found Jesus and went out singing 'Amazing Grace'

Eye-witness Karina de Vega said all eight members of the condemned group sang Amazing Grace just after midnight. They also sang Bless the Lord O My Soul before their song was cut off by the crack of gunfire according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

"It was breathtaking," said De Vega. "This was the first time I witnessed someone so excited to meet their God."

De Vega told the newspaper it was the most beautiful experience she had ever seen.

"They bonded together," she said. "Brotherhood. They sang one song after another. Praising God. They sang a few songs together, like in a choir."

The story made news all over Asia, but strangely did not connect in the U.S. with very few people in the America knowing about the story.

Writer/Director Tim Chey was in Singapore at the time he heard of the story and knew he had to make a film about the events.

"I've spoken to over 150,000 people at Christian festivals and conferences all over the U.S this year (2024)," says Chey, "and very few people know of the story. Hopefully, they now will (through 'The Firing Squad movie)."

The incredible buzz surrounding the film has some pundits believing the film will open in the top three at the box office starting Thursday, August 1, 2024 for the sneak previews.

The film has spent significant advertising on TV, billboards, radio, social media, and sponsorships across the country to get the word out on the film.

The film stars James Barrington, Kevin Sorbo, Tupua Ainu'u, Eric Roberts, Madeline Anderson, and Cuba Gooding, Jr.

Cuba re-committed his life to Jesus Christ during the film shoot and has said in interviews that he cried when he read the script.

Epoch Studios, a division of Epoch Times, is helping release the film to theaters across the U.S. and the world starting August 1, 2024 along with Atlas Distributors ("Atlas Shrugged", 'Let Their Be Light")

"Very grateful to everyone at Epoch Times and Atlas Distribution," says Chey, "they had the enormous guts and fortitude to help a Christian filmmaker bring this story to light."

At early test screenings, the film has brought many to tears - and many to Christ - with the stunning and twist ending.

"It might be the most evangelical Christian film ever made," said a spokesperson for co-producer VGC studios. "All glory and honor to God above."

According to the producers, Kevin Sorbo does an altar call at the end credits.

You can buy advanced tickets here: https://www.firingsquadfilm.com/theaters

'The Firing Squad'

In Theaters August 1, 2024

About Epoch Studios

Epoch Studios is a division of Epoch Times and is one of the largest news media organizations in the world. Epoch Studios is the producer of 'The Firing Squad' movie.

About RiverRain Productions

RiverRain Productions is one of the top faith-based film studios in the U.S. of over 16 feature films.

CONTACT

Julie Stalberg

Ripple Effect

contact@rippleeffectmanagement.com

424 360 9306

SOURCE: RiverRain Productions

View the original press release on accesswire.com