Samstag, 20.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
N.C. State University: Jeff Bezos spendet 30 Millionen Dollar an Lab-Grown-Meat-Unternehmen
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Berlin
19.07.24
08:01 Uhr
1,240 Euro
-0,050
-3,88 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,2101,67019.07.
Dow Jones News
19.07.2024 18:31 Uhr
189 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
19-Jul-2024 / 16:58 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
19 July 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of 
its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as 
part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: 
Date of purchase:               19 July 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      207,835 
Highest price paid per share:         108.50p 
Lowest price paid per share:          106.50p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 107.8740p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 345,332,893 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (345,332,893) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      107.8740p                    207,835

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
1200               108.50      09:04:53          00070695054TRLO0      XLON 
2157               108.50      09:04:53          00070695055TRLO0      XLON 
1200               108.50      09:05:05          00070695058TRLO0      XLON 
2151               108.50      09:05:05          00070695059TRLO0      XLON 
4018               108.00      09:18:05          00070695348TRLO0      XLON 
607                108.00      09:18:05          00070695349TRLO0      XLON 
1754               108.00      09:18:05          00070695350TRLO0      XLON 
4015               108.00      09:30:05          00070695730TRLO0      XLON 
2342               108.00      09:30:05          00070695731TRLO0      XLON 
3736               108.00      09:40:05          00070696000TRLO0      XLON 
755                108.00      09:40:05          00070696001TRLO0      XLON 
1671               108.00      09:40:05          00070696002TRLO0      XLON 
1200               108.00      09:44:12          00070696100TRLO0      XLON 
10156               108.00      10:48:12          00070697914TRLO0      XLON 
6744               108.00      10:48:12          00070697915TRLO0      XLON 
6805               108.00      10:48:12          00070697916TRLO0      XLON 
7047               108.00      10:48:12          00070697917TRLO0      XLON 
1500               107.00      10:49:02          00070697926TRLO0      XLON 
5734               107.00      10:49:02          00070697927TRLO0      XLON 
660                107.00      10:49:02          00070697928TRLO0      XLON 
341                107.50      14:52:53          00070702637TRLO0      XLON 
138                107.50      14:54:02          00070702646TRLO0      XLON 
760                108.00      14:57:43          00070702779TRLO0      XLON 
62403               108.00      15:27:06          00070703824TRLO0      XLON 
17342               108.00      15:27:06          00070703825TRLO0      XLON 
6788               108.00      15:27:06          00070703826TRLO0      XLON 
34712               108.00      15:27:06          00070703827TRLO0      XLON 
3100               107.00      15:29:38          00070704013TRLO0      XLON 
3350               107.00      15:29:42          00070704014TRLO0      XLON 
2846               107.00      15:32:46          00070704192TRLO0      XLON 
2363               107.00      15:32:46          00070704193TRLO0      XLON 
5215               107.00      15:32:46          00070704194TRLO0      XLON 
1361               106.50      15:33:14          00070704204TRLO0      XLON 
345                106.50      15:33:55          00070704229TRLO0      XLON 
984                106.50      15:39:25          00070704386TRLO0      XLON 
335                106.50      15:57:17          00070705265TRLO0      XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  335413 
EQS News ID:  1950417 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1950417&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 19, 2024 11:58 ET (15:58 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
