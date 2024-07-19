Anzeige
N.C. State University: Jeff Bezos spendet 30 Millionen Dollar an Lab-Grown-Meat-Unternehmen
WKN: A2QQ50 | ISIN: US33835G2057 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
Dow Jones News
19.07.2024 18:31 Uhr
253 Leser
Fix Price Group Plc announces intended cancellation of GDRs listing on the London Stock Exchange

Fix Price Group PLC (FIXP) 
Fix Price Group Plc announces intended cancellation of GDRs listing on the London Stock Exchange 
19-Jul-2024 / 19:00 MSK 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
FIX PRICE GROUP PLC ANNOUNCES INTENDED CANCELLATION OF GDRS LISTING ON THE LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE 
 
19 July 2024 - Fix Price (LSE and MOEX: FIXP, AIX: FIXP.Y, "Fix Price", the "Company" or the "Group"), one of the 
leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, today announces its intention to remove its 
Regulation S (ISIN US33835G2057) and Rule 144A (ISIN US33835G1067) global depositary receipts, representing interests 
in the Company's shares (the "GDRs"), from the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to cancel the 
trading of GDRs on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange with effect from 19 August 2024. 
The Company has recently reassessed the feasibility of the maintenance of listing of the GDRs on the London Stock 
Exchange and, having regard to the suspension of the GDRs' admission to trading on the London Stock Exchange since 3 
March 2022 with no indication of the likely resumption in the near term, the Company concluded that the maintenance of 
such listing is not a strategic priority for the Company. 
The existing listing of the Company's GDRs on the Astana International Exchange under the symbol "FIXP.Y" is expected 
to continue. 
 
 
About the Company 
Fix Price (LSE and MOEX: FIXP, AIX: FIXP.Y), one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in 
Russia, has been helping its customers save money every day since 2007. Fix Price offers its customers a unique and 
constantly updated assortment of non-food goods, including personal care and household products, and food items at low 
fixed price points. 
As of 31 March 2024, Fix Price was operating 6,545 stores in Russia and neighbouring countries, all of them stocking 
approximately 2,000 SKUs across around 20 product categories. As well as its own private brands, Fix Price sells 
products from leading global names and smaller local suppliers. As of 31 March 2024, the Company was operating 13 DCs 
covering 81 regions of Russia and 8 neighbouring countries. 
In 2023, the Company recorded revenue of RUB 291.9 billion, EBITDA of RUB 53.1 billion and net profit of RUB 35.7 
billion, in accordance with IFRS. 
             Fix Price Investor Relations           Fix Price Media Relations 
Contacts         Elena Mironova                  Ekaterina Goncharova 
             ir@fix-price.com                 pr@fix-price.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      US33835G2057 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:      FIXP 
LEI Code:    549300EXJV1RPGZNH608 
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information 
Sequence No.:  335410 
EQS News ID:  1950411 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1950411&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 19, 2024 12:00 ET (16:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
