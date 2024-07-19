Anzeige
Fix Price Group PLC: Strategic update for Fix Price investors

DJ Fix Price Group PLC: Strategic update for Fix Price investors 

Fix Price Group PLC (FIXP) 
Fix Price Group PLC: Strategic update for Fix Price investors 
19-Jul-2024 / 19:10 MSK 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
STRATEGIC UPDATE FOR FIX PRICE INVESTORS 
 
19 July 2024 - Fix Price (LSE and MOEX: FIXP, AIX: FIXP.Y, "Fix Price", the "Company" or the "Group"), one of the 
leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, informs on the strategic update for Fix Price 
investors, following the announcement made today on its intention to remove its ISIN US33835G2057 and ISIN US33835G1067 
global depositary receipts, representing interests in the Company's shares (the "GDRs"), from the Official List of the 
UK Financial Conduct Authority and to cancel the trading of GDRs on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange with 
effect from 19 August 2024. 
Recently, the Company completed the re-domiciliation into the Astana International Financial Centre. The Company 
considered the current situation on the capital markets, including the suspension of the GDRs' admission to trading on 
the LSE on 3 March 2022. Further, the Company plans to ensure compliance with the requirements applicable to issuers 
with the GDRs' primary listing on the Astana International Exchange. 
The Company continues to actively adapt to changing environment on the capital markets and remains committed to 
protecting the rights and interests of all of its shareholders. In particular, the Group is in the process of 
identifying the appropriate options to eliminate the key infrastructure impediments currently faced by its investors 
and minority shareholders, regardless of their jurisdiction. 
The Group considers, among other options, the listing of its key operating subsidiary and offering its minority 
shareholders an opportunity to transfer their holdings to such operational subsidiary. 
In addition, Fix Price considers various options allowing the maintenance of the GDR programme following the receipt of 
a resignation notice from its depositary bank The Bank of New York Mellon. According to the resignation notice, the 
Company has until 19 August 2024 to appoint a new depositary bank. At the moment, the Company is in the process of 
active negotiations with the successor depositary. 
 
 
About the Company 
Fix Price (LSE and MOEX: FIXP, AIX: FIXP.Y), one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in 
Russia, has been helping its customers save money every day since 2007. Fix Price offers its customers a unique and 
constantly updated assortment of non-food goods, including personal care and household products, and food items at low 
fixed price points. 
As of 31 March 2024, Fix Price was operating 6,545 stores in Russia and neighbouring countries, all of them stocking 
approximately 2,000 SKUs across around 20 product categories. As well as its own private brands, Fix Price sells 
products from leading global names and smaller local suppliers. As of 31 March 2024, the Company was operating 13 DCs 
covering 81 regions of Russia and 8 neighbouring countries. 
In 2023, the Company recorded revenue of RUB 291.9 billion, EBITDA of RUB 53.1 billion and net profit of RUB 35.7 
billion, in accordance with IFRS 
 
                            Fix Price Media Relations     EM 
         Fix Price Investor Relations 
CONTACTS 
         Elena Mironova            Ekaterina Goncharova 
         ir@fix-price.com           pr@fix-price.com          fixprice@em-comms.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      US33835G2057 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:      FIXP 
LEI Code:    549300EXJV1RPGZNH608 
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information 
Sequence No.:  335411 
EQS News ID:  1950413 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1950413&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 19, 2024 12:10 ET (16:10 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
