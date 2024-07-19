The company's share price fell below $1 as it announced it is halting some operations and ending its lease and power purchase agreement offerings, among other actions. From pv magazine USA Residential solar company SunPower (Nasdaq: SPWR) suffered a 70% decline in share prices of its stock this week, crashing nearly 50% on Friday, July 19. Reuters reported that SunPower communicated to its employees that it will pause several core operations. The company announced it will deactivate its lease and power purchase agreement offerings and will discontinue new product shipments. SunPower said it will ...

