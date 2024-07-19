Saville Resources Inc.: Saville Announces Appointment of Rob Leckie As New Chief Executive Officer

Saville Resources Inc. (TSXV:SRE)(FSE:S0J) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases dated June 23, 2024 and July 16, 2024 and in connection with its acquisition of 1398827 B.C. Ltd., the Company has appointed Rob Leckie as its new Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Leckie has over 20 years' experience in finance, including roles in investment banking, investment management and corporate management. He was previously a Vice President at Dundee Corporation where he was responsible for identifying, developing, and overseeing investment opportunities with a focus on resource investing. He was a Managing Director of Dundee Acquisition, the first special purpose acquisition corporation (SPAC) created in Canada, a Founding board member and investor in Nova Royalty Corp, and a board member of Reunion Gold, Magna Terra Minerals, Cathedral Bitcoin, and Gold Line Resources. Mr. Leckie was a co-founder and director of Somerset Energy Partners, Valkyrie Oil Trucking Corp., and South Viking Energy Corp. The Company looks forward to leveraging Mr. Leckie's wealth of experience in its future business goals and endeavors.

The Company also announces the resignation of Mr. Mike Hodge from his role as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and notes that Mr. Hodge will remain a member of the Company's board of directors. Mr. Hodge has been the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company since November 2017. The management and board of the Company wish to thank Mr. Hodge for his efforts and dedication to the Company and look forward to working with him in his continued role as Director.

