RoboMQ's Hire2Retire Recognized as a High Performer in G2's Summer 2024 Reports

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2024 / RoboMQ today announced that Hire2Retire, its flagship employee lifecycle and identity management product, has achieved the High Performer award in the User Provisioning and Governance Tools category by G2 in their Summer 2024 Reports. This is the third consecutive quarter Hire2Retire has been named a High Performer for exceptional customer satisfaction scores based on genuine G2 reviews.





Hire2Retire's G2 Awards for 2024

"G2 Awards based on our customers' reviews and opinions validates and underscores our commitment to building a world-class Identity lifecycle management product with a customer-driven roadmap and a relentless focus on customer support," said Bramh Gupta, the CEO of RoboMQ.

In addition to overall customer satisfaction, Hire2Retire has continued to provide a superior customer experience, with G2 reviews giving a 98% approval rating for quality of support and a 96% approval rating for being easy to do business with. In addition, 100% of reviewers believe Hire2Retire is heading in the right direction as a product.

"Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real software buyers," said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. "Potential buyers know they can trust these insights when researching and selecting software because they're rooted in vetted, verified, and authentic reviews."

About Hire2Retire

Hire2Retire, RoboMQ's flagship product, handles hundreds of thousands of employee identities. Companies around the world use Hire2Retire to reduce the cost of creating and managing employee accounts in AD or Azure AD, eliminating tasks often done using?costly sysadmin resources. RoboMQ ensures employee profiles are created in AD, Azure AD, and identity systems in near real-time per their HR profile and role, ensuring employees have the right access and privileges to provide a superior "First Day at Work" experience. Similarly, employee access is removed in near real-time upon termination, ensuring the terminated employees do not walk away with privileged access, preventing data security and reputation risks.

About RoboMQ

RoboMQ is a leading SaaS company that solves critical Business Process Automation problems and improves operational effectiveness by application of API and data integration technologies combined with intuitive, modern, and humanized UX, workflows, and advanced algorithms.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 90 million people annually - including employees at all Fortune 500 companies - use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business - including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe.

