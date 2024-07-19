Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 19, 2024) - Steep Hill Inc. (CSE: STPH) announces that Mr. Anthony Viele has resigned as a member of the board of directors effective immediately.

The Board appreciates Mr. Viele's contribution during his tenure and wishes him all the best in his next venture.

ABOUT STEEP HILL

Steep Hill is in the process of restructuring its business and is exploring strategic alternatives.

